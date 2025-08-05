FedEx Cup playoff field set; Gary Woodland, Adam Scott miss cut

The PGA Tour solidified its field of 70 golfers for the FedEx Cup playoffs following the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, and Gary Woodland was among a host of notable names that failed to qualify. HT Image

Germany's Matti Schmid began the regular-season finale sitting 70th in the points standings, and he finished exactly where he started after tying for 31st in the tournament.

Chris Kirk was the only player to climb in from outside the top 70. He tied for fifth at 14 under with four rounds in the 60s, and it was enough to boost him from 73rd entering the week to 61st.

The one player who lost his spot: South Korea's Byeong Hun An, who missed the cut at the Wyndham and dropped from 69th to 74th in points as a result.

Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, had an outside shot of entering the top 70 as he began the tournament in 75th place. Woodland opened with rounds of 67 and 64 to be near the top of the leaderboard after Friday, but back-to-back 70s on the weekend weren't enough. He tied for 23rd at the Wyndham and finished the season 72nd in points.

Woodland was attempting to make the playoffs for the first time since he underwent surgery for a brain lesion in 2023.

The first man out was Davis Thompson, who nearly rocketed from 78th place by tying for 11th at the Wyndham. Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark had a fine season and contended at last month's Open Championship but finished 73rd in points.

Australian Adam Scott fired a 65 on the first day of the Wyndham but was pedestrian from there. He needed a victory to catapult from 85th to the top 70, but instead dropped back to 90th in points at season's end.

Further down the list were Joel Dahmen (No. 93), South Korea's Tom Kim (No. 94) and Max Homa (No. 111).

Defending FedEx Cup champion Scottie Scheffler holds a large lead over Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy as the top 70 players head to the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week in Memphis, Tenn. The next number to watch is No. 50, as only the top 50 after Memphis will advance to the second leg of the playoffs.

Australia's Min Woo Lee currently holds the 50th spot. Notable players currently on the outside include Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas (No. 56), Tony Finau (No. 60) and Rickie Fowler (No. 64).

--Field Level Media