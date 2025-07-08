Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fencing-French Olympic fencer cleared as CAS accepts positive test linked to kissing partner

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 01:45 AM IST

FENCING-FRANCE/:Fencing-French Olympic fencer cleared as CAS accepts positive test linked to kissing partner

July 7 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned French Olympic fencer Ysaora Thibus's four-year suspension for doping, ruling that her positive test for a banned substance was caused by kissing her then-boyfriend, American fencer Race Imboden.

HT Image
HT Image

Thibus, silver medallist in team foil at the Tokyo Games, had tested positive for ostarine, a prohibited muscle-building substance, during a competition in Paris in January 2024.

However, CAS concluded there was no intentional wrongdoing, finding it scientifically plausible that repeated kissing over several days with Olympic medallist Imboden — who was taking ostarine at the time — led to accidental contamination.

The court dismissed an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency , which had sought a four-year suspension.

The sport's top court instead upheld a previous ruling from the International Fencing Federation's doping disciplinary tribunal that had already cleared Thibus of any fault.

"The CAS Panel ruled that the antidoping rule violation for the presence of ostarine was not intentional, and that it is not questionable that Ms Thibus bears no fault or negligence," the court said in a statement.

"The DDT decision is upheld and the appeal is dismissed."

The case has drawn comparisons to an incident in 2009 involving French tennis player Richard Gasquet, who was exonerated after arguing that he had tested positive for cocaine after kissing someone at a nightclub.

Thibus was able to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics following the initial DDT ruling, finishing fifth in the team foil event on home soil.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Genesis / Fencing-French Olympic fencer cleared as CAS accepts positive test linked to kissing partner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On