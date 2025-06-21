Flamengo dispatches Chelsea, clinches knockout round spot

Bruno Henrique, Danilo and Wallace Yan scored goals as Flamengo rallied for a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in Club World Cup Group D play on Friday afternoon at Philadelphia. HT Image

Gonzalo Plata set up two goals for Flamengo (2-0-0, 6 points), who secured their place in the knockout round.

Pedro Neto had a goal for Chelsea (1-1-0, 3 points).

Chelsea played a man down for the final 22 minutes of regulation and seven minutes of stoppage time due to a red card on Nicolas Jackson.

Flamengo trailed 1-0 before scoring twice in three-plus minutes of the second half to take the lead and later adding a third in the 83rd minute.

Plata delivered a header bounce pass directly to the foot of Henrique, who knocked it in with his right foot in the 62nd minute.

Three minutes later, a corner kick set up the second goal. Henrique headed the ball toward Danilo, who sent a close-range right-footed shot into the net.

Flamengo took a two-goal lead in the 83rd minute when Plata fed Yan, who sent a right-footed shot into the goal.

Earlier, the ball was loose in the midfield in the 13th minute when Neto came away with it and broke ahead. He got closer to the net and sent a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Augustin Rossi.

In the 42nd minute, Chelsea's Liam Delap had an opportunity but his left-footed shot was blocked by a defender.

Plata ripped a right-footed straightaway blast in the 61st minute but Chelsea goalie Robert Sanchez got his hand on it to knock it over the net.

--Field Level Media