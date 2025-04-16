Hyderabad: In the heart of India’s thriving startup ecosystem, three young minds from Hyderabad are building a revolution—Flashoot, a homegrown mobile app, is rapidly gaining popularity across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is now gearing up for expansion into multiple Indian cities. Flashoot: The Viral Reel App by 3 Hyderabad Friends That’s Changing Content Creation in Indian Cities

Launched by Voleti Karthik , Shreyak Singh, and Manikanta Bukka, Flashoot is India’s only on-demand platform that allows users to book professional reel-makers instantly to their location, with the entire shoot-to-delivery cycle completed in as little as 10 minutes. Think of it as the quick commerce of content creation.

An Uber-like Experience for Content Shoots

Much like how food and transport became instant with delivery apps and ride-hailing services, Flashoot is bringing the same speed and simplicity to content creation. The app enables users to summon a skilled reel-maker—equipped with an iPhone—to shoot, edit, and deliver polished short-format videos in record time.

The founders describe their vision as “professional videography for everyone.” And with packages starting from just ₹1,999 + GST, Flashoot has made what was once a premium service now affordable, fast, and accessible.

Bridging the Market Gap

The idea for Flashoot was born out of a real market need. Founder Voleti Karthik noticed how fragmented and costly the content creation process was, especially for short-form formats now dominating social media. Partnering with Shreyak Singh, a fashion photographer, and Manikanta Bukka, they built a platform that prioritizes speed, simplicity, and affordability.

“We saw a massive gap—traditional video services take time, cost more, and don’t cater to spontaneous needs,” says Shreyak. “Flashoot is built to deliver high-quality content at the speed today’s generation expects.”

From birthdays and college events to brand campaigns and influencer reels, Flashoot’s model drastically cuts down up to 80% of traditional production costs, without compromising on quality.

Driving Employment & Empowering Creators

Beyond convenience for users, Flashoot is also addressing the unemployment gap by creating thousands of micro-opportunities for students, homemakers, and unemployed youth who own an iPhone. The company has set up a structured training and onboarding process to upskill these aspiring creators, enabling them to become verified Flashoot partners.

“We’re nurturing a decentralized creator economy—by offering flexible, paid opportunities to talented individuals in smaller towns and cities,” said Voleti Karthik.

The founders believe this model not only democratizes content creation but also builds a sustainable ecosystem of gig creators who are in tune with India’s booming demand for social content.

Strong Backing and Future Plans

From its humble, bootstrapped origins, Flashoot has drawn significant attention from the startup community. It first secured ₹6 million in seed funding, and recently raised an additional ₹24 million, propelling its valuation to ₹220 million. This entire fundraising journey was facilitated and managed by Janakiram and Associates, who played a pivotal role in structuring the deals and guiding the startup’s financial growth. Now, Flashoot is preparing for its next phase—with plans to launch in multiple cities across India in the coming months.

As India embraces a digital-first lifestyle, platforms like Flashoot are leading the way in redefining the creation and consumption of visual storytelling. From Tier 1 metros to Tier 3 towns, the vision is clear: professional content creation should be just a tap away.

