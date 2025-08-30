Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan reprimanded for profanity-laced tirade at NCAA baseball regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee issued a public reprimand to Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan on Friday for aggressive behavior and profanity-laced language directed at site administrators for the regional in Conway, South Carolina. HT Image

The committee said O’Sullivan’s actions violated an NCAA bylaw that says misconduct in a championship event is “any act of dishonesty, unsportsmanlike conduct, unprofessional behavior or breach of law, occurring from the time the championship field is announced through the end of the championship, that discredits the event or intercollegiate athletics.”

O'Sullivan publicly apologized June 2, the day after his tirade. Florida also suspended O'Sullivan for the first three games of the 2026 regular season.

“The suspension announced today reinforces Florida Athletics’ commitment to our standards, with Coach O’Sullivan accepting full responsibility for his behavior,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “Sully has vowed to learn from the experience and serve as a better leader moving forward.”

O'Sullivan was upset because the start time of his team's elimination game against East Carolina — an 11-4 loss — was pushed back an hour. East Carolina's previous game had ended at midnight.

Videos of O'Sullivan's tirade were circulated widely on social media. Kevin Schnall, coach of host Coastal Carolina, ripped O'Sullivan for the outburst during a news conference later that day.

“This is a national champion coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around,” Schnall said at the time. “Disappointed. Disappointed somebody that a lot of coaches look up to, for him to act that way.”

