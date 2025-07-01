Fluminense blanks Inter Milan to reach CWC quarterfinals

Germán Cano scored very early, the substitute Hércules added a goal very late and Fluminense upset Inter Milan 2-0 on Monday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C., to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup. HT Image

The 44-year-old Fábio made four saves to seal one of the most famous wins in the Rio de Janeiro club's storied history and a result that ensured there will be two Brazilian quarterfinalists in the first edition of this expanded tournament format.

Fluminense will play the winner of Monday's later game between Manchester City and Al-Hilal in Orlando, Fla. If heavily favored Manchester City progress, it would present a rematch of the 2023 Club World Cup final, which Manchester City won 4-0.

Inter Milan was eliminated in the second round 30 days after they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. They also narrowly finished second in the Italian Serie A.

Fluminense were the better side for the opening hour of another sweltering second-round encounter, then suffered through increased Inter Milan pressure for the final 20 minutes to keep their third clean sheet of the tournament.

Lautaro Martínez came closest to pulling Inter Milan level, forcing Fábio into a pair of saves in the 80th and 82nd minute, then striking the upright with another low effort only seconds later.

Eleven minutes later, Inter Milan's at times shaky defense was exposed for a second time. The result was Hércules finding himself free at the edge of the 18-yard-box following a throw-in, free to drive a composed, low finish that nestled in the bottom right corner and sent most of the crowd into delirium.

Cano put the Brazilians in front in just the third minute during a shaky start from the Italians.

Jhon Arias' cross from the right took a deflection that caused Milan defenders and goalkeeper Yann Sommer to hesitate. Cano reacted superbly, continuing his run to meet the ball and angling his header from close range downward and through Sommer's legs.

Fluminense nearly doubled the lead in the 30th minute, when Sommer gave up a rebound on Arias' initial effort and Samuel Xavier fired his rebound attempt narrowly wide of the far-left post. And in the 39th, Ignacio thought he had doubled Flu's advantage, only to be ruled fractionally offside by the automated review system.

The pattern of more Milan possession but more dangerous Fluminense chances continued early in the second half, and Sommer reacted superbly in the 62nd minute to dive and push Arias' effort from beyond the penalty area just around his left post.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.