Four Solar and Namaste Solar Contribute to 50 MW Energy Savings for Indian Homes

Hyderabad, June 4 — From a launch in 2013 to delivering energy savings equivalent to over 50 megawatts, Four Solar has helped power equivalent to more than 10,000 homes with clean, sustainable electricity. Founded by B. Indrasen Reddy, the company plays an important role in India’s solar movement—bridging technology, affordability, and trust for a greener future. The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine

Speaking on The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine, Indrasen shared the vision that drives his new initiative Namaste Solar’s growth: “I want solar to be accessible and affordable to every citizen of India. And I want to privatise power through solar.” With climate urgency on the rise, the company sees sustainability not just as a value, but as an outcome. “We’re talking about lakhs of trees saved and significantCO₂ emissions avoided. But more than that, it’s about household-level savings that matter,” he added.

What began as a niche product a decade ago has evolved into a necessity. He credits policy shifts like net metering and dropping hardware costs for enabling greater adoption. “When we started, the ROI was 7–8 years. Today, it’s 3.5 to 4 years. That’s why solar adoption has increased,” he explained.

Beyond environmental impact, the company has made trust a core brand value. “Solar isn’t a one-day service. It has to work reliably for 25 to 30 years. Our systems have done that, and our customers stay with us,” Indrasen said. With over a decade of installations and satisfied clients, Namaste Solar has built a reputation that has contributed to growth across residential, commercial, industrial, and large-scale projects.

Namaste Solar now aims to expand its presence nationally—not just through technology, but through human capital. The company’s franchise partner program allows small entrepreneurs to participate in India’s clean energy revolution. “We’re looking for people with passion and a desire to grow. Sales is their focus; we handle the rest,” Indrasen said, while adding that the goal is not just growth, but nation-building through entrepreneurship.

Podcast host Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons, IIT Bombay alumnus, and founder of Eduisfun (backed by Amitabh Bachchan), acknowledged Namaste Solar’s approach. “You’ve built a company that’s rooted in purpose and powered by trust. That’s a good quality in this space—and it shows in the impact you’ve made,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Namaste Solar is targeting ₹1,000 crore in revenue in the next three to four years. With the Indian solar market projected to reach ₹8.5 lakh crore by 2030, the company believes it is well-positioned to gain significant ground. “The market is ready. The customer is educated. And we’ve built a foundation of trust. Now, we scale,” Indrasen said.

For more on Namaste Solar’s mission or to become a part of its sustainability journey, visit www.namaste-solar.in.

