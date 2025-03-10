A perfect celebration of togetherness, love, and age-old customs, Indian weddings have always been a grand affair. Rich in customs, emotions, and vibrancy, Indian marriages perfectly showcase intricate rituals, vibrant decor, and luxurious ensembles. From Dreamy Destinations to Bridal Beauty Magic, Indian Wedding Trends in Vogue!

Over the years, Indian weddings have witnessed significant evolution, embracing contemporary trends while staying rooted in cultural traditions. Be it eco-friendly ceremonies or intimate destination weddings, couples these days are redefining the wedding experience. Blending heritage with contemporary preferences, couples are seeking personalised experiences and innovative elements that make their special day truly unique.

In the midst of all these evolving trends, there has been a significant increase in professional bridal makeup, thus making services like those offered by an essential part of the modern wedding experience.

From intimate family gatherings to destination extravaganzas to eco-friendly weddings, check out the latest trends shaping big fat Indian weddings of 2025 and plan your joyous occasion with ease. So, keep reading!

Wedding Trends to Look Out for in 2025:

Trendy Wedding Plans:

Destination weddings: Couples want their wedding ceremonies an unforgettable affair and this is done by travelling to their favourite destination for tying the knot. Exotic locations, such as Jaipur, Udaipur, and Goa continue to remain popular, while offbeat locations, like Varanasi and Rishikesh, are catching attention among those who want to tie a knot in a sacred and serene setting.

Eco-friendly wedding: With ever-increasing environmental awareness, more and more couples are choosing sustainable weddings. This includes using eco-friendly decorations, digital invitations coupled with locally sourced flowers, and minimising food wastage by donating extra food.

Intimate weddings: Gone are the days when Indian weddings used to be synonymous with massive gatherings. These days, couples prefer quiet and intimate ceremonies, and only their close friends and relatives are invited.

Personalised weddings: Customisation is at the heart of Indian wedding trends this year. From themed decor to digital storytelling to handwritten letters for guests to custom wedding hashtags, couples are making every effort to make their wedding as unique as possible and a perfect representation of their journey!

Go Digital! - Technology has literally entered into our everyday lives, and weddings are no different. Integration of technology into wedding ceremonies is another wonderful trend to look out for this year. Couples these days also draw inspiration from Instagram and Pinterest for outfits, wedding themes, and decor. From live streaming of weddings to creating cinematic films using drones, weddings have gone digital!

Bridal Glamour and Professional Makeup Services:

Since time immemorial, bridal beauty has always occupied a central place in Indian weddings, but the brides of today are prioritising professional makeup like never before. This is mostly influenced by social media and celebrity-inspired looks. These days, brides are highly aware of the latest beauty trends and seek expert makeup artists to achieve a perfect, flawless look.

This is where skilled professionals like come into picture. Having a team of highly trained and professional makeup artists, Beauty Island has introduced high-end makeup techniques, which enhance a bride’s natural beauty without compromising on long-lasting and picture-perfect finish.

Moreover, it is a given that wedding videography and photography are highly important which is why expert makeup application makes sure that the bride looks radiant in every frame.

Trending Wedding Colours and Contemporary Fashion Trends:

Bride and groom fashion is also witnessing a beautiful fusion of contemporary and traditional elements. From Indo-western ensembles to pastel-shade lehengas to unconventional silhouettes, brides these days are experimenting to create a unique look. In addition, intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics and floral patterns continue to set trends.

On the other hand, grooms are opting ensembles beyond conventional sherwanis, and embracing pastel-hued bandhgalas, and asymmetrical kurtas.

Unique Baraat Ideas and Food Experiences:

Grooms’ entry is another major aspect of an Indian wedding. These days, grooms are taking it a notch higher by arriving in style in ATVs and vintage cars. And, brides are no less either! Be it on a decorated palanquin or with a stunning fireworks display, they are leaving no stone unturned to make their entries unique, spectacular and memorable.

Food trends have also evolved with time. Although traditional delicacies are still a part of the lavish feasts, many couples have also started incorporating live cooking counters, sushi bars, DIY cocktail counters, Mediterranean spreads, and gourmet desserts in the menus.

Conclusion:

With time, Indian weddings have continued to evolve and adopt new trends without giving up on the old-age rituals and traditions. Truly a reflection of love, culture, and personal expression, weddings in India have become quite intricate and customised.

Be it unique wedding venues, technological integration, eco-friendly decor or importance of expert vendors like, we look forward to more spectacular and unique wedding trends this year. And, as trends continue to change, one thing remains constant - the joy of coming together to celebrate a union that lasts a lifetime!

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

