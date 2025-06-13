From humble beginnings to real estate business: The journey of Perth Home Brokers CEO Nitesh Jha

Buying a home can feel like solving a Rubik's Cube blindfolded—frustrating, confusing, and seemingly impossible. But for Nitesh Jha, cracking the code of real estate was just the beginning. With a genuine mission to help first-time home buyers, he has built Perth Home Brokers into a haven for bewildered buyers. Photo courtesy of Perth Home Brokers

Q: How did you start Perth Home Brokers, and what inspired you to enter the real estate industry?

NJ: I started Perth Home Brokers to simplify the home-buying process for Australians, especially first-home buyers. I realised there was a gap in the market for a service that genuinely prioritised the buyer's needs, giving transparency and support throughout the process. This motivated me to establish a company that guides clients through purchasing a home and provides them with the best possible deals.

Q: What initial challenges did you face when establishing the company, and how did you overcome them?

NJ: One of the biggest challenges was establishing credibility in a competitive market. Building trust with clients and industry partners was important as a new company. At first, I focused on creating solid relationships with builders and financial institutions to offer our clients the best deals and services.

Another challenge was dealing with the regulatory aspect of the real estate industry. For this, I invested time in understanding the legal requirements and making sure our services complied with all necessary regulations. This attention to detail helped us avoid potential pitfalls later on.

Q: How has Perth Home Brokers changed since it started, and what are some of its major milestones?

NJ: Perth Home Brokers has grown massively, and we have expanded our services and partnerships to better serve our clients. One of our significant milestones was securing partnerships with over 40 builders and offering packages in more than 100 land estates.

We have also developed comprehensive guarantees, which set us apart from other real estate companies. These guarantees offer clients peace of mind, knowing they are getting the best value for their investment.

Q: In what ways does Perth Home Brokers specifically cater to first-home buyers in Australia?

NJ: We at Perth Home Brokers understand that buying a home for the first time can be daunting, so we have tailored our services to meet the unique needs of first-time home buyers. Our house and land packages are designed to be accessible, offering low or no-deposit options that make it easier for new buyers to enter the market.

Q: What unique services or guarantees does Perth Home Brokers offer that set it apart from other real estate companies?

NJ: We at Perth Home Brokers pride ourselves on offering services and guarantees that truly benefit our clients. We provide a one-stop shop for all their home-buying needs, saving clients time and reducing the stress of purchasing a home.

For instance, our zero-deposit contracts make it easier for buyers to secure their dream home without the burden of a large upfront payment.

We also offer exclusive access to lots in certain estates, providing clients with options unavailable elsewhere, thanks to our builder guarantees. We provide unbiased advice and comprehensive comparisons of builders' offerings, helping clients choose the best option.

Q: Can you explain the builder guarantees provided by Perth Home Brokers and how they benefit clients?

NJ: Of course. Our builder guarantees are designed to give clients confidence and peace of mind when selecting a builder. We work with many builders and provide detailed comparisons of their offerings, including inclusions, exclusions, and special promotions.

Additionally, our service is unbiased, meaning we have no incentive to steer clients toward a particular builder. This way, clients receive honest advice that is in their best interest.

Q: What are some of the biggest challenges first home buyers face in Perth, and how does your company help address these issues?

NJ: First-time home buyers in Perth face many challenges, including rising property prices and high mortgage rates. The competitive market means that first-time home buyers often have to compete with investors and other buyers, which can drive prices up further.

Q: How does Perth Home Brokers ensure that clients receive the best financial advice and support when purchasing their first home?

NJ: We emphasise providing our clients with expert financial advice and support. Our partnerships with Finance365 and Integrated Finance WA allow us to offer various financial services.

Additionally, our team is committed to providing personalised guidance so clients feel confident and informed throughout the process. We offer tools like mortgage and rent calculators to help clients evaluate their financial readiness for homeownership.

Q: Can you discuss any specific success stories where Perth Home Brokers significantly impacted a first-time buyer's journey?

NJ: I remember a young couple who came to us feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of buying their first home. They were unsure of their financial situation and worried about finding a home within their budget. We worked closely with them to understand their needs and financial capacity, guiding them through securing a low-deposit loan.

With our help, they found a house and land package that suited their needs and budget. The joy and relief they felt when they moved into their new home were incredibly fulfilling.

Q: What advice can you give aspiring entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the real estate industry?

NJ: Focus on understanding your clients' needs and providing them with genuine value. The real estate industry can be so competitive, so it is crucial to differentiate yourself by offering services that genuinely benefit your clients.

Building solid relationships with industry partners is also needed, as these partnerships can provide you with the resources and support to succeed. Also, be prepared to face challenges and setbacks along the way.

Finally, never lose sight of your passion and purpose — these forces will keep you motivated and guide your entrepreneurial journey.

Q: Looking ahead, how does Perth Home Brokers plan to adapt to potential changes in the Australian real estate market?

NJ: The Australian real estate market is changing so fast. For now, we will continue to monitor market trends and adjust our offerings accordingly. This includes exploring new partnerships and expanding our range of house and land packages to offer more options to our clients. We also focus on enhancing our financial services, providing clients with more solutions that meet their needs.

Nitesh Jha of Perth Home Brokers proves that quality service and a solid foundation of hard work are the only things more valuable than a prime location in the housing market. As he continues to build upon his legacy, he guarantees that the dream of owning a home is within reach for more Australians.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

