Fixed deposits (FDs) have remained one of the most trusted investment tools for Indian savers across generations. Known for their simplicity, safety, and guaranteed returns, FDs offer peace of mind to investors looking for capital protection and predictable income. Get the Best Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Tips and Tricks

But not all fixed deposits offer the same returns. If you’re planning to invest, knowing how to get the best FD interest rates can significantly boost your savings over time.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through practical tips and strategies to maximise returns—and introduce you to Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits, which offer up to 6.95% p.a. for non-senior citizens and up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens.

Why Fixed Deposits Are a Preferred Investment in India

A fixed deposit is a financial instrument where you invest a lump sum for a fixed tenure at a pre-agreed interest rate. The bank or financial institution pays you interest either periodically or at maturity.

With low risk and stable returns, fixed deposits are ideal for conservative investors and those saving for short- to medium-term goals.

Key Advantages of FDs:

Guaranteed returns, unaffected by market volatility

Flexible tenures, from a few days to several years

Choice of cumulative or non-cumulative payouts

Easy online and offline booking

Loan facility against FD in case of emergencies

How Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Are Determined

Several factors influence the rate of interest you receive on your FD:

RBI Monetary Policy

When the Reserve Bank of India changes the repo rate, banks and NBFCs often revise their deposit rates accordingly. Tenure

Longer tenures often attract higher interest, depending on market trends and internal policies. Type of Institution

Public sector banks usually offer lower FD rates compared to NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, which offer competitive rates to attract depositors. Senior Citizen Benefit

Most financial institutions offer additional interest (typically 0.25%–0.50% extra) to senior citizens. Booking Method

FDs booked online may come with better interest rates and exclusive offers.

Looking for Higher FD Returns?

Bajaj Finance offers some of the most attractive FD rates in India—up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens.



Open a Bajaj Finance FD and enjoy assured growth on your savings.

Tips and Tricks to Get the Best FD Interest Rates

1. Compare Rates Across Banks and NBFCs

Do not settle for the first FD offer you come across. Compare rates across:

Public and private sector banks

NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, which offer higher interest with top-tier safety ratings

Always check credit ratings (look for AAA by CRISIL or AAA by ICRA)

2. Choose a Longer Tenure if Liquidity Isn’t a Concern

Longer-tenure FDs usually offer better rates. If you won’t need the money soon, lock in for a few years to maximise returns.

Bajaj Finance FDs are available for tenures between 12 and 60 months, with flexible payout options.

3. Opt for Cumulative FDs to Benefit from Compounding

Cumulative FDs let your interest earn interest. Ideal if you don’t need periodic payouts.

Better long-term returns

Lump-sum maturity amount = principal + compounded interest

4. Use the FD Laddering Strategy

Instead of putting all your savings in one FD, divide them across multiple FDs with different maturities.

Improves liquidity

Reduces reinvestment risk

Lets you reinvest at higher future rates

5. Explore Senior Citizen FD Schemes

If you’re 60+, take advantage of higher interest rates specially designed for retirees.

Bajaj Finance offers up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens

for senior citizens Enjoy steady income with monthly or quarterly payout options

Rated AAA by CRISIL and AAA by ICRA for safety

6. Book Your FD Online for Extra Benefits

Online booking can unlock additional interest or special offers. Bajaj Finance makes it easy to:

Book your FD digitally in minutes

Get an additional 0.10% p.a. on online bookings (limited time)

Manage and renew FDs through a secure online dashboard

Book Your Bajaj Finance FD Online for attractive rates and a hassle-free experience.

7. Time Your Investment Based on Rate Trends

If interest rates are rising, lock in higher rates with longer tenures.

In a falling cycle, go for short-term FDs and wait to reinvest later.

Keep an eye on RBI updates and financial news.

8. Set Up Auto-Renewal

Some institutions offer better rates on renewals. Avoid lapses and earn uninterrupted interest by enabling auto-renewal. Always review the prevailing rate before renewing.

What to Watch Out For

While maximising returns, don’t ignore these important considerations:

Credit Rating : Choose institutions with top safety ratings like CRISIL AAA or ICRA AAA. Bajaj Finance meets this benchmark.

: Choose institutions with top safety ratings like CRISIL AAA or ICRA AAA. Bajaj Finance meets this benchmark. Taxation : Interest from FDs is taxable as per your income tax slab. Bajaj Finance does not offer tax-saving FDs.

: Interest from FDs is taxable as per your income tax slab. Bajaj Finance does offer tax-saving FDs. Premature Withdrawals : Some banks or NBFCs may impose penalties. Always read the terms.

: Some banks or NBFCs may impose penalties. Always read the terms. Documentation: Ensure nomination and KYC details are in place to avoid issues later.

Conclusion

With smart planning and a few strategic choices, you can make your fixed deposit work harder for you. Compare rates, pick the right tenure, consider laddering, and book online for extra benefits.

In today’s unpredictable economic environment, a reliable fixed deposit—like the one from Bajaj Finance offering up to 7.30% p.a.—can bring stability and predictable returns to your portfolio.

Start your FD with Bajaj Finance today and secure high returns with guaranteed peace of mind. Book Now.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!