Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Giants' Nabers should be ready for training camp after sitting out spring practices with toe issue

AP |
Jun 19, 2025 01:17 AM IST

Giants' Nabers should be ready for training camp after sitting out spring practices with toe issue

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers should be available to practice for the start of training camp next month after sitting out during the spring with a toe issue.

Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Nabers was “doing good” and he had no concerns that the injury would affect his availability.

“Every person’s at a different part in, call it rehab if you will or prehab,” Daboll said, “and we just did what we thought was best for Malik to try to get him as healthy as we can.”

Daboll said last month during organized team activities that the Giants were simply being cautious with Nabers, who has had an issue with the toe since his college days at LSU. Daboll also said then that Nabers didn’t need any procedures on his toe during the offseason.

Nabers didn't practice in the sessions open to reporters during OTAs and minicamp, but participated in some of the team's walkthrough periods.

“He’s had some issues, like I said, in the past, in college with it,” Daboll said. “And again, that was the plan that we came up with for him and for our football team.”

Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the draft last year, caught an NFL rookie-record 109 passes last season while setting the franchise mark for most receptions in a season. Nabers also tied former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. for the NFL record for fewest games needed for 100 career catches, reaching the milestone in just 14 games.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas also didn’t practice throughout the spring while he works his way back from surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury to his right foot that sidelined him the final 11 games.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence didn't practice in team drills, but participated in individual drills during OTAs and minicamp.

Third-round defensive tackle Darius Alexander and fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo also didn't practice fully in minicamp because of undisclosed injuries.

“They’re progressing,” Daboll said. “They’ll do everything they can do to get ready and hopefully they’ll be ready to go.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

