Global Investors Summit 2025: Key Sectors Driving Investment in Madhya Pradesh

The Global Investors Summit 2025, held in Bhopal, has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a growing hub for industrial and economic development in India. The state has received investment proposals totalling ₹26.61 lakh crore, with commitments spanning multiple sectors. These investments are expected to contribute to the state's long-term economic goals and job creation efforts. Global Investors Summit 2025: Sectoral Analysis

Major Investment Sectors

Industrial Development

The Industrial Policy Department of Madhya Pradesh has secured ₹8.616 lakh crore in investment proposals, with an estimated six lakh jobs to be created. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav emphasised the state's focus on regulatory simplification, infrastructure development, and improving the ease of doing business. The state government has designated 2025 as the "Year of Industry" to reinforce its commitment to economic growth and employment generation.

Renewable Energy

The renewable energy sector has attracted investment proposals worth ₹5.72 lakh crore, with a projected 1.4 lakh jobs. Companies such as Reliance Industries, Avaada Energy, and Torrent Power have signed MoUs exceeding ₹2 lakh crore. Madhya Pradesh aims to meet 50% of its electricity requirements through renewable sources in the coming years.

Mining and Mineral Resources

Madhya Pradesh, known for its rich mineral reserves, has received ₹3.22 lakh crore in investment proposals for mining projects, which are expected to generate 55,000 jobs. The state government has highlighted policies aimed at increasing mineral revenue and streamlining investment processes.

Tourism and Film Industry

The tourism sector has received ₹4,468 crore in investment proposals, focusing on cruise tourism, film production, hospitality, and leisure infrastructure. The newly introduced Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025 aim to attract further investment. Bollywood actor and state brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi expressed appreciation for Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential, while archaeologist K.K. Mohammed suggested the development of a "Rebel Museum" in Chambal.

Agriculture, Horticulture, and Food Processing

Investment proposals amounting to ₹4,000 crore have been received in the agriculture and food processing sector. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan noted that Madhya Pradesh has established a land bank of one lakh hectares to facilitate investment. The central government has allocated ₹1,000 crore to support food processing initiatives, with plans to expand horticulture production significantly over the next five years.

Madhya Pradesh ranks first in India for spice crop production, second in fruit production, and third in milk production. The state has a well-developed agricultural infrastructure, including 11 agro-climatic zones, extensive rail and air connectivity, and a strong agricultural marketing network.

Textile Industry

The textile sector has also attracted significant investment, with Arvind Group announcing an ₹800 crore commitment to technical textiles, expected to generate employment. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail CEO R. Swaminathan highlighted the growth potential of the apparel market in India, particularly in digital trade and e-commerce.

Other Key Investment Sectors

Urban Development & Housing: ₹1.97 lakh crore investment, 2.3 lakh jobs

Science & Technology: ₹78,000 crore investment

MSME Sector: ₹21,000 crore investment

Adani Group Investment: ₹2.10 lakh crore, 1 lakh jobs

Employment and Skill Development

The summit is expected to create 17.34 lakh job opportunities across various sectors.

MSME Sector

With 18 new policies introduced to enhance business ease, Madhya Pradesh ranks seventh in India in MSME sector development.

Healthcare and Education

Public Health & Family Welfare: ₹17,000 crore investment, 49,000 jobs

Higher Education: ₹7,000 crore investment, 15,000 jobs

Medical Education: ₹3,000 crore investment, 9,000 jobs

Aviation

Investment of ₹1,400 crore is expected to generate 1,000 jobs in the aviation sector.

Infrastructure

The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed an investment of ₹1.30 lakh crore, expected to create 4,000 jobs.

Conclusion

The investment commitments secured at the Global Investors Summit 2025 highlight Madhya Pradesh’s growing role as a key economic and industrial hub in India. With substantial investments across multiple sectors, the state aims to enhance economic development, infrastructure, and employment opportunities in the years ahead.

