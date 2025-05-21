Godrej’s Green Oasis: Where Industry and Nature Coexist

Amidst Mumbai's busy urban landscape, Vikhroli is a rare example of how industry and nature can thrive together. At its heart lies Pirojshanagar, an industrial estate established by the Godrej Enterprises Group. Pirojshanagar hosts one of the largest privately managed mangrove reserves in India, covering thousands of acres. These mangroves not only serve as Mumbai's "lungs", but also hold an estimated 12,00,000 tons of sequestered carbon dioxide equivalents with annually capturing over 60,000 tons supporting more than 1,500 species of flora and fauna. Biodiversity at Godrej campus in Vikhroli (Source: The Godrej Enterprises Group)

Bird enthusiasts often spot vibrant sunbirds, mangrove kingfishers, and herons along the water's edge. The forest floor is alive with mudskippers, crabs, and even occasional sightings of jackals in the grasslands adjoining the mangroves. With over 1,100 documented plant species, the biodiversity is extensive here.

Lapwing at Godrej campus. (Source: Pramila Salian from the Godrej Enterprises Group)

At the Pirojshanagar campus, the team of experts employ remote sensing and GPS technologies to map vegetation and estimate carbon sequestration, while actively enhancing the Biodiversity Index by introducing new and indigenous plant species to the existing 1,100+ species.

Pirojshanagar mangroves is not just a protected zone it’s also a learning ground, a living laboratory. Godrej organises nature walks, bird-watching sessions, and community awareness programs, encouraging people to understand and appreciate the importance of biodiversity in cities.

Vikhroli’s green oasis is a working example of sustainable urban planning. It shows that industry and nature do not have to be at odds; with the right practices, both can symbiotically thrive side by side, setting a standard for responsible development in urban India.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.