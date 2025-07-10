Golf Glance: Elite field at Scottish Open; LPGA major hunting in France

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. HT Image

PGA TOUR LAST TOURNAMENT: John Deere Classic (Brian Campbell) THIS WEEK: Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland, July 10-13 Course: The Renaissance Club (Par 70, 7,282 Yards) Purse: $9M (Winner: $1.62M) Defending Champion: Robert MacIntyre FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-Noon (GC), Noon-3 p.m. (CBS) Streaming (ESPN ): Thursday-Friday: 2 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday: 4:14 a.m.-3 p.m. X: @ScottishOpen NOTES: The event is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour as part of their Strategic Alliance, and is being held at The Renaissance Club for the seventh consecutive year. ... This is the final event of The Open Qualifying Series (OQS), with three spots available into The Open Championship next week. The spots will go to the top three players who make the cut and are not otherwise exempt. ... Only four weeks remain before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. ... The field features eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Luke Clanton, David Ford, Alex Noren, Richie Ramsay and Brandt Snedeker received sponsor exemptions. Noren tied for 10th here in 2024, while tour rookie Clanton will make his event debut. ... Collin Morikawa will have veteran caddie Billy Foster on his bag for the next two weeks. BEST BETS: Scottie Scheffler ( 360 at DraftKings) tied for third here in his most recent appearance in 2023. ... Rory McIlroy ( 850) won the event in 2023 and is trying to become the first player to win the Masters and Scottish Open in the same season. ... Xander Schauffele ( 1800) won at The Renaissance Club in 2022 and is the defending champion at The Open next week, but is still seeking his first victory of 2025. ... Robert MacIntyre ( 3000) followed his runner-up at the U.S. Open with a T17 at the Travelers as he seeks to become the first player to successfully defend at the Scottish Open. ... Sepp Straka ( 5000) provides intriguing odds for a two-time winner already this year who is also ranked 10th in the world.

THIS WEEK: ISCO Championship, Louisville, Kent., July 10-13 Course: Hurstbourne Country Club, Championship Course (Par 70, 7,056 Yards) Purse: $4M (Winner: $720,000) Defending Champion: Harry Hall HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (All times Golf Channel) X: @ISCOChamp NOTES: This is lone event on the PGA Tour schedule held in Kentucky, and for the fourth consecutive year access is available to all 50 DP World Tour members. Hurstbourne is playing host to the event for the first time. ... Michael Balcar, the assistant pro at Brandywine in Toledo, Ohio, qualified for the field on Monday. Drew Doyle carded the best score in the Monday qualifier to join his brother, Brendon, in the field. ... Hall will not defend his title as he competes in the Scottish Open. NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Open Championship, Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 17-20; Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif., July 17-20

LPGA TOUR LAST TOURNAMENT: Dow Championship (Somi Lee, Jin Hee Im) THIS WEEK: Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France, July 10-13 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club (Par 71, 6,504 Yards) Purse: $8M Defending Champion: Ayaka Furue Race to the CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday-Friday: 6-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel), 11 a.m.-Noon (NBC Digital); Saturday-Sunday: 4-10 a.m. (GC) Streaming: NBC Sports App X: @EvianChamp NOTES: This is the fourth of five major championships on the LPGA Tour schedule, having become an official tour event in 2000. It is also the only LPGA tournament to be held in mainland Europe. ... The field includes 46 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, and all 18 winners on tour this year. ... Furue returns to defend her first career major title, which she claimed by sinking a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole last year. ... Malaysia native and former Florida State star Mirabel Ting will make her professional debut this week. NEXT TOURNAMENT: Women's Scottish Open, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, July 24-27

LIV GOLF LEAGUE LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Dallas (Individual: Patrick Reed; Team: Crushers GC) THIS WEEK: LIV Golf Andalucia, Valderrama, Spain, July 11-13 Course: Real Club Valderrama (Par 71, 7,010 Yards) Purse: Individual $20M (Winner: $4M); Team: $5M (Winners: $3M) Defending Champions: Individual: Sergio Garcia; Team: Fireballs GC Season Leaders: Individual: Juaquin Niemann; Team: Crushers GC HOW TO FOLLOW TV/Streaming: Friday: 12:15 p.m. ET (FOX, LIV Golf Plus); Saturday: 1:15 p.m. ET (FOX, LIV Golf Plus); Sunday: 12:05 p.m. ET (FOX, LIV Golf Plus) X: @livgolf_league NOTES: This is the 10th of 13 events on the 2025 schedule, which will be followed by the Team Championship. ... The field consists of 13 four-player teams competing in daily shotgun starts over 54 holes. Each team's top three scores are counted for each round. ... Niemann is the only player with multiple individual LIV titles in 2025, having won four of the first nine events. NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf UK, United Kingdom, July 26-28

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS LAST TOURNAMENT: U.S. Senior Open Championship (Padraig Harrington) THIS WEEK: Dick's Open, Endicott, N.Y., July 11-13 Course: En-Joie FC (Par 72, 6,994 Yards) Purse: $2.2M (Winner: $330,000) Defending Champion: Padraig Harrington Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Friday: 2-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m. (All times X: @DICKSOpenGolf NOTES: Harrington won by one strike over Mike Weir last year. ... This is the 18th year the event will be held at En-Joie GC, which played host to the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour from 1971-2006. ... Lonnie Nielsen holds the tournament scoring record of 195 set in 2009. NEXT TOURNAMENT: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Berkshire, England, July 24-27

--Field Level Media