Golf-McIlroy first to qualify for Team Europe at Ryder Cup

Reuters |
Jun 17, 2025 01:32 AM IST

June 16 - Rory McIlroy became the first player to qualify for Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the team announced on Monday, with the Masters champion set to make his eighth consecutive appearance in the biennial event.

HT Image
HT Image

McIlroy sealed his spot through the European Points List, a qualification pathway based on performances in DP World Tour and co-sanctioned events, as the Northern Irishman has enjoyed four victories so far since last August.

The 35-year-old completed a long-sought career Grand Slam at Augusta National in April, on top of victories at the Dubai DP World Tour Championship in November, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and The Players Championship.

A top-20 finish at the U.S. Open over the weekend was enough to mathematically guarantee his place on the team.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26–28, with European captain Luke Donald set to round out his 12-man squad later this year through six automatic qualifiers and six captain's picks.

"It's always a huge honour to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, so it means a great deal to have qualified for my eighth in a row and to be part of Luke's team again at Bethpage," McIlroy said.

"Winning a Ryder Cup away from home is one of the biggest challenges there is in golf. We know it is going to be tough in New York, but we are all looking forward to that challenge in September and the opportunity to potentially do something special."

McIlroy has been a Ryder Cup mainstay since his debut in 2010, helping Europe to five victories in seven appearances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

