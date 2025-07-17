Golf-McIlroy mania heats up as thousands watch practise round

(Fixes spelling of 'Holywood' in paragraph 3) HT Image

By Martyn Herman

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) -The galleries were five thick around Royal Portrush's ninth green and cries of 'Bring it Home Rory' filled the Causeway Coast air as Northern Ireland's favourite sporting son went about his business on Wednesday.

And this was just a practice day at the 153rd British Open.

When Rory McIlroy steps on to the first tee just before 3.10pm on Thursday with his game face on, the decibel level will go up another notch and should he lift the Claret Jug on Sunday the roars may well be heard 60 miles south in Holywood where the five-time major winner grew up.

Around 280,000 fans are expected this week for Portrush's second staging of the Open in six years, having previously hosted it only once before, in 1951.

A sizeable majority of them will be rooting for McIlroy who as a 16-year-old phenomenon shot a course-record 61 on the Dunluce Links, although it has changed considerably since.

"I really hope Rory plays well," Jonathan Lee, who grew up in neighbouring Portstewart, said as he joined the throng following the final practice rounds.

"He certainly has form there with his 61 here as a 16-year-old. I just hope the pressures of a home Open aren't too much."

Huge crowds, more in keeping with the final day of a major, followed McIlroy on Wednesday as he played the front nine, groaning if he missed a putt and cheering if he sunk one.

While not playing a fall round, having completed 18 holes early on Monday and Tuesday, McIlroy put in nearly half an hour of overtime at the back of the ninth, signing autographs.

Hordes of young fans brandishing, yellow flags, caps, gloves and anything else they could get their hands on, clamoured for his signature, and he patiently walked the line.

Six years ago McIlroy's expected triumphant homecoming fell flat when he missed the cut after a first-round 79.

He arrives this time having completed his career slam earlier this year at The Masters and aiming to win his second Open, 11 years after claiming his first at Royal Liverpool.

Coping with the expectation of delivering on home soil might be easier said than done though, according to fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell.

"I think Rory is going to have too much emotion to deal with this week," McDowell told Sky Sports.

"I still hope he competes but I think it's going to be very difficult for him with the weight on his shoulders of all the emotion, and the weight of a country on his back."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)