Golf-McIlroy on snubbing media: 'I've earned the right'

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania, June 14 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy, who has come under fire for avoiding media after six consecutive major championship rounds, ended that silent run on Saturday at the U.S. Open where he said he felt he earned the right to do as he pleases.

PGA Tour players are not obligated to speak to the media after their rounds but for someone like world number two McIlroy, who has been the de facto spokesman of the U.S.-based circuit in recent years, it has come to be expected.

Following a four-over 74 that left well out of contention at Oakmont Country Club, McIlroy spoke to reporters and was asked if his drop in form since winning the Masters was why he decided to avoid the media outside of pre-tournament availabilities.

"No, not really. It's more a frustration with you guys," McIlroy told reporters at Oakmont Country Club before being asked to elaborate.

"I'm just, yeah, I don't know. I have, I've been totally available for the last few years, and I'm not saying -- maybe not you guys, but maybe more just the whole thing."

McIlroy's silent stretch at the majors began at last month's PGA Championship where he declined to speak to the media after a poor first round and held firm after news of his driver failing a conformance test leaked during the second round.

McIlroy said the leaked news was part of his decision to go silent but also reminded the assembled media that he walked by them without taking questions after his opening round of this year's Masters.

"It's not as if -- it's not out of the ordinary. I've done it before; I'm just doing it a little more often," said McIlroy. "I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do, yeah."

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman knows the rules do not permit him to talk to media after he walks off the course and it was suggested that he was almost daring the PGA Tour to alter its rules on the matter.

"No, I'm not daring them to do anything. I hope they don't change it because... it's a nice luxury to have," said McIlroy. "But I'm just pointing out the fact that we have the ability to do it."

The five-times major champion, who like many top players struggled mightily at a treacherous Oakmont layout where some rounds have been well above five hours long, rallied to make the cut on Friday with little to lose.

"Yeah, it's funny, like it's much easier being on the cut line when you don't really care if you're here for the weekend or not," said McIlroy.

"I was sort of thinking, do I really want two more days here or not. So it makes it easier to play better when you're in that mindset."

When McIlroy was asked what his expectations were for Sunday's final round he made it crystal clear that he is counting down the hours until he can get home.

"Hopefully a round in under four and a half hours and get out of here," said McIlroy. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)