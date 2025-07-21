Golf-The point is, Scottie, you are simply the best

* HT Image

Scheffler eases to four-shot Open win

It's been a great week, says world number one

Scottie is setting benchmark, says DeChambeau

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland, July 20 (Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler created waves before the British Open when he questioned the meaning of his success in a press conference, repeatedly asking what was the point of his relentless pursuit of golfing glory.

After cruising to a four-shot victory at Royal Portrush on Sunday, the world number one American pumped his fists in celebration.

"Thanks to the fans for all the support," Scheffler said after lifting the Claret Jug.

"I know I wasn’t the fan favourite today so I appreciate you guys coming out to support. Overall, it’s been a great week, the fan support was tremendous. It was a really fun week to be able to play in front of such a great crowd."

Scheffler's son Bennett fell over as he tried to run to his dad on the green before the British Open champion scooped him up and held him alongside the trophy.

"Thanks to my wife and son - I love you very much and can’t wait to get home and celebrate," Scheffler said.

"To my parents and the rest of the team, I can’t thank you guys enough. I've got the best support team. Everyone does such a great job of working together."

There was a strong sense of inevitability about Scheffler winning his fourth major title and second of the year.

Three early birdies sent him seven shots clear and even when he double-bogeyed the eighth hole, failing to escape from a bunker at the first attempt, there was no panic.

NERVELESS PUTT

Scheffler birdied the ninth with a five-foot putt, reverted to his risk-free strategy and picked up another shot at the 12th with a nerveless eight-footer.

Six pars followed and he finished the week with only three bogeys alongside his late double.

Watching him celebrate his victory, it was hard not to think about his pre-tournament comments.

"This is not a fulfilling life," he said. "It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart," the 29-year-old said.

Scheffler has dominated golf since 2022.

He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, and the Olympic gold medal last year as whispers in golf have likened his dominance to that of 15-times major champion Tiger Woods in his prime.

His rivals are in no doubt about his quality.

"I played with him the first two days, and honestly I thought he was going to birdie every hole," 2019 Portrush Open champion Shane Lowry said. "It was incredible to watch."

American Bryson DeChambeau, the twice U.S. Open champion who finished tied 10th at Portrush, played against Scheffler many times during their youth.

"I knew at college he was going to be a good player, but not this good. He's setting a benchmark we all want to get to," DeChambeau said.

"Scottie's in a league of his own right now. He's incredible. He really is.

"I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon, and here's Scottie sort of taking that throne."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond Editing by Toby Davis)