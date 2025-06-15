Golf-US Open leader Burns starts his third round, McIlroy falls back

By Frank Pingue HT Image

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania -U.S. Open leader Sam Burns began his third round on Saturday at a soggy and steamy Oakmont Country Club where Rory McIlroy fell further off the pace and Scottie Scheffler was struggling to get back into the mix.

Burns, a five-times PGA Tour winner seeking his first major title, was three under par and one-shot clear of playing partner J.J. Spaun as they teed off after the sun had broken through the clouds.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who finished the second round two shots off the pace and the only other player under par, went out in the penultimate pairing with Australian Adam Scott, who is a further shot adrift in a share of fourth place with Ben Griffin.

Among the early starters, Sam Stevens made two early birdies over his first four holes and was nearing the turn at one over.

Pre-tournament favourite Scheffler mixed three bogeys with two birdies through his first 11 holes and was eight shots behind Burns.

McIlroy, who has been trying to shake off a Masters hangover since completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta in April, started the day nine shots off the lead and carded a four-over-par 74 that left him at 10 over.

"The name of the game this week is staying patient and try to do a good job of it out there, but it's one of those golf courses that you can lose patience on pretty quickly," McIlroy said. "I was hoping to play better but I didn't."

Following a deluge of overnight rain, the early starters were greeted to a course so drenched that splashes of water sprayed into the air when they hit their iron shots from Oakmont's narrow fairways.

