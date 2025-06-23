Gout Gout says 100m 'too short' for him

Australian teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout said Sunday he preferred 200 metres to 100 metres which is "too short" as he was bracing for his first-ever start in Europe. HT Image

The 17-year-old won the Australian Athletic Championships in April clocking 19.84 seconds on 200 metres and 9.99 seconds on 100 metres, though both with a tailwind above the limit.

He is getting ready to run 200 metres at the Golden Spike meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday in his European premiere.

"I definitely like 200 more than 100 because 100 is a bit too short for me," Gout told reporters.

"You get the start and then you're already at the finish line."

"I really like getting out and getting to my top speed and keep holding it to the finish line. So 200 is great and I love it," said Gout, who was born in Australia after his parents migrated from South Sudan.

He rose to prominence last December when he clocked the quickest 200m time ever by a 16-year-old of 20.04 sec, bettering Usain Bolt's personal best at the same age.

The lanky Gout relished being likened to Bolt whom he called "the epitome of sprinting".

"If I could be on that level and just put my little bit of style onto it. So try to be like him but also bring my little personality with me."

"Just to know that I may be on the same trajectory and just being compared to the best sprinter of all time is... definitely something I appreciate," he added.

After the Australian championships, Gout focused on training rather than competing.

"We did a lot of work... on my starts and just to get stronger overall for the Europe season," he said.

"I'm just building up my strength and just really trying to get in the gym and get to the next level for sure," Gout added.

"I'm excited to run again after a long time."

After Ostrava, Gout will compete at the Diamond League in Monaco on July 11 with eyes on the world championships in Tokyo in September.

"Obviously the world championships is the main goal and I just want to see what I can do on the world stage against professional athletes," Gout said.

"I just want to get out there and kind of prove myself."

