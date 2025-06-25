GoZest: Modern travel options for explorers

In a dynamic world where experiences are highly valued, and flexibility is important, traditional holiday planning may feel somewhat limiting. The concept of long term vacation ownership might not align with everyone's lifestyle or may appear to be a significant commitment. GoZest is a contemporary travel membership from Club Mahindra designed for young professionals.

GoZest, a Club Mahindra membership, is designed for contemporary travellers. Whether you’re a young couple, a professional, or someone who prefers short getaways, GoZest offers opportunities for memorable holidays without having to sign up for a 25-year plan.

Club Mahindra is known for its family vacations, and extensive network of resorts. While their traditional memberships serve families looking for regular holidays, they recognised that the younger generation wanted more freedom, variety, and shorter commitments. This led to the development of GoZest: a modern travel solution.

Understanding GoZest and Its Distinctive Features

GoZest is a short-term, points-based travel membership that provides access to the Club Mahindra experience without a long-term lock-in. A popular option is the 5-year membership, which is suitable for those desiring flexibility or beginning their vacation planning.

A key difference of GoZest lies in its target audience. While traditional Club Mahindra plans are generally for families planning vacations over decades, GoZest is structured for young individuals and couples, typically aged 25 to 35, who may prefer shorter, more frequent, and varied trips.

This group often has busy schedules and may prefer spontaneous travel,. and GoZest aims to meet these needs.

The GoZest Points System

GoZest operates on a points system, offering members control over their travel arrangements.

Members receive a set number of points added to your GoZest Wallet annually. For example, a 5-year membership, typically includes 950 points annually.

Points can be used for various aspects of booking:

Trip Duration: – whether it’s just a weekend or a week-long holiday, points can be used to book the desired number of nights..

– whether it’s just a weekend or a week-long holiday, points can be used to book the desired number of nights.. T ravel Season – Unlike traditional Club Mahindra memberships with color-coded seasons (like Purple, Red, White, and Blue), GoZest allows travel in most seasons, excluding the ‘Purple’ season.

– Unlike traditional Club Mahindra memberships with color-coded seasons (like Purple, Red, White, and Blue), GoZest allows travel in most seasons, excluding the ‘Purple’ season. Point Management – Unused points can be carried forward, and points can be borrowed from the following year. This can aid in planning longer or more extensive trips.

Point Top-up: – If additional points are required for a trip, members can purchase more points in multiples of 100, up to a specified yearly limit.

This points system is designed to provide flexibility in planning holidays that align with individual schedules and preferences.

Tailored ExperiencesTravellers today often seek more than just accommodations;—they look for meaningful and exciting experiences. GoZest aims to deliver just that.

When staying at a Club Mahindra resort using GoZest, members can access varieousexperiences, including:

Adventure sports like trekking, parasailing, and cycling

Wellness options like spa treatments and yoga

Local food festivals, cultural shows, and indoor activities

Beyond resort stays, GoZest also gives access to the Club M Select programme. This offers deals on cruises, premium hotels, city experiences, and more—such as scuba diving, yacht sailing, fine dining, and other adventures.

So with GoZest, holidays aren’t limited to one resort or style of travel. Members can access a range of experiences, both within and outside Club Mahindra resorts.

Affordability and Accessibility

One advantage of GoZest is its affordability. Compared to a 25-year membership, GoZest has a lower upfront cost. This can makes it more accessible to young professionals and couples who want to travel in style but are still early in their careers.

Membership can also be paid for in easy monthly installments (EMIs), which makes the whole process potentially stress-free.

This approach aims to provide quality vacations at a reasonable price.

Is GoZest a Suitable Option?

GoZest may be a good choice for:

Young couples embarking on their travel journey

Individuals with demanding jobs who prefer short, refreshing getaways

Those interested in exploring Club Mahindra holidays without a long-term commitment.

It offers a way to experience quality holidays, unique activities , and flexible planning with a shorter membership. This programme aims to combinethe quality and service of Club Mahindra, with a plan designed for current lifestyles.

Final Thoughts

GoZest represents Club Mahindra’s response to evolving travel preferences. It acknowledges that modern travellers often seek variety, flexibility, and freedom. It’s a fresh approach to vacations aligning with contemporary living, working, and traveling.

If easy to plan, experience-rich holidays are desired, GoZest might be a suitable option. It aims to support various travel plans, whether it's a first trip as a couple, a solo break, or a quick escape with friends, allowing members to travel on their own terms.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.