Guirassy sends Dortmund through against local rival Essen in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Serhou Guirassy fired Borussia Dortmund into the second round of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at nearby Rot-Weiss Essen on Monday.

But Dortmund’s celebrations were muted by a bad tackle from Essen substitute Kelsey Owusu on Yan Couto before the final whistle, when he caught the Dortmund wing back’s knee with the sole of his boot. Couto was carried off on a stretcher with his hands over his face.

Guinea star Guirassy took one touch to elude a defender and strike the ball on the turn into the bottom corner in the 79th minute.

The goal came after Essen, the 1955 German champion playing in the third division, carved out a couple of half-chances in what was a meager game for goal opportunities.

Dortmund’s Julian Brand struck the side netting and fellow substitute Jobe Bellingham caused Essen’s defense problems after their introduction in the 64th. It was Bellingham’s first competitive appearance for Dortmund on German soil since his summer move from Sunderland.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovač led Eintracht Frankfurt to the title in 2018 and repeated the feat with Bayern Munich the following year.

Nadiem Adli’s brilliant free kick was enough for Mainz to overcome Dynamo Dresden 1-0 earlier.

The former Germany midfielder lifted the ball over the defensive wall and in off the left post in the 22nd minute, the only goal from a game in which second-division club Dresden missed more chances.

In the final minute, Jakob Lemmer hit the side netting, leaving many home fans with their heads in their hands.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen was sent off shortly beforehand for holding onto the ball as the tension increased in a nervy finale.

Sebastian Grönning scored the winning spot kick for Hertha Berlin to progress against second-division rival Prueßen Münster 5-3 on penalties after their game ended scoreless with extra time.

The home team had by far the greater chances — 27 shots at goal compared to Hertha's 11 — but couldn't make any of them count.

Fortuna Düsseldorf won at third-division Schweinfurt 4-2.

