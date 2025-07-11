Gunnar Henderson powers Orioles to comeback win over Mets

Gunnar Henderson's two-run, pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning interrupted a pitching duel and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Thursday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader. HT Image

Mets starter David Peterson cruised through seven shutout innings before yielding Colton Cowser's lead-off single in the eighth and he was replaced by Ryne Stanek, who surrendered Henderson's 11th home run of the season. The Orioles tacked on another run later in the inning on Ramon Laureano's sacrifice fly.

Grant Wolfram, who was added to the Baltimore roster as the extra player because of the doubleheader, pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings with four strikeouts to record his first victory in the major leagues in his third appearance. Felix Bautista worked the ninth for his 18th save.

Peterson finished the seven-plus innings by allowing five hits and striking out six without a walk. Stanek (2-5) took the loss.

Tyrone Taylor drove in New York's run and was part of a key defensive play. Mark Vientos, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning, had two of the Mets' five hits.

Orioles starter Charlie Morton was in danger of suffering a loss for the first time in more than two months before the eighth-inning runs. He worked six innings, giving up one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

This was the second game of the series after the Mets won in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Peterson held the Orioles to three singles in five innings, with one runner erased at third base on Taylor's throw from center field.

New York scored first when Brett Baty led off the fifth with a walk, stole second base and scored on Taylor's double.

Vientos doubled to begin the sixth but was left stranded as Morton struck out two of the next three batters.

The Mets stranded four runners through three innings. The Orioles had a runner reach third base with two outs in the fourth before Ramon Urias lined out to left field on the 11th pitch of an at-bat.

The twin bill was necessary after Wednesday night's rainout.

