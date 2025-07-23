Hamlin wins double OT thriller in Dover and NASCAR rolls into the iconic "Brickyard"
All Times Eastern
Championship Round - Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG
Site: Speedway, Indiana.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:25 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (TNT and MAX).
Last year: Leading only seven of 167 laps, Kyle Larson managed to secure the victory in double overtime while holding off Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.
Last race: Denny Hamlin earned his fourth series win of the year after keeping a surging Chase Briscoe at bay in a double-overtime finish at Dover.
Next race: August 3, Newton, Iowa.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
Pennzoil 250
Site: Speedway, Indiana.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Riley Herbst stole the lead from Aric Almirola in the final lap, marking his second series win and first of the season.
Last race: Connor Zilisch earned his fourth win of the season after leading 77 laps in a race that was shortened due to rain.
Next race: August 2, Newton, Iowa.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
TSport 200
Site: Indianapolis.
Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Race distance: 200 laps, 137.2 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., qualifying, 4:10 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Ty Majeski gets his first win of the year after taking the lead for good with 56 laps to go.
Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.
Next race: August 8, Watkins Glen, N.Y..
Online: http://www.nascar.com
Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix
Site: Stavelot, Belgium.
Track: Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.
Race distance: 44 laps, 191.4 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:25 a.m., sprint qualifying, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 5:55 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).
Last year: Lewis Hamilton secured the win after original winner and teammate George Russell was disqualified for an underweight car.
Last race: Lando Norris scored his first victory at his home race in Silverstone after capitalizing on teammate Piastri’s 10-second penalty amidst a safety-car restart.
Next race: August 4, Mogyorod, Hungary.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
Java House Grand Prix of Monterey
Site: Monterey, California.
Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Race distance: 95 laps, 212.61 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, noon, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Pole-sitter Alex Palou lost the lead early but ultimately regained it, earning him his second win in a row at the Java House GP.
Last race: Pato O’Ward took the lead with 27 laps to go, securing the victory and further chipping away at Alex Palou's lead in the standings.
Next race: August 10, Portland, Oregon.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge
Site: Sonoma, California.
Track: Sonoma Raceway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:45 a.m., qualifying, 2:15 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (FS1).
Next race: August 17, Brainerd, Minnesota.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
Bricker's Bash
Prairie Dirt Classic - Night 1
C&D Rigging Summer Nationals
Prairie Dirt Classic - Night 2
C&D Rigging Summer Nationals
Empire State Challenge
Wilmot Late Model Showdown
Next race: July 31 - August 2.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing