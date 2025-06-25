Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Heat, storms interrupt Boca Juniors-Auckland City with match tied at 1

Reuters |
Jun 25, 2025 02:32 AM IST

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-CLUB-AUC-BOJ/

Play was halted due to adverse weather conditions with the Group C match between Auckland City and Boca Juniors tied at 1 in the second half on Tuesday afternoon.

HT Image
HT Image

The heat index hit 105 degrees in sweaty Nashville with heavy rain and thunderstorms approaching the area when the match was paused. Whether the outcome would hold any meaning upon resumption of play was up to Benfica, which led Bayern 1-0 in extra time in Charlotte when the match halted in Nashville.

Veteran Christian Gray tied the match at 1-all after halftime, leaning into a header on a cross from Jerson Lagos. Gray, 28, connected with the ball near the center of the goal and directed it past a diving save attempt by goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin to the right corner at the 52nd minute.

Defender Lautaro Di Lollo gave Boca the lead in the 26th minute, cashing a header into the left post and into Auckland City goalkeeper Nathan Garrow for an own goal.

Di Lollo found a gap in traffic with a close-range header on a corner kick that ricocheted off the left upright and into a late-reacting Garrow, skipping into the net for the 1-0 advantage.

Di Lollo said Monday before the match Boca Juniors would take the mindset of winning and "waiting for Bayern to do their thing" in the final match of the group round against Benfica. Bayern sealed a spot in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Boca that followed a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City.

The winner of Group C plays Saturday in Charlotte with the runner-up benefiting from one additional rest day. The second-place team in the group stage draws Flamengo of Brazil, who clinched the top spot in Group D after just two matches.

--Field Level Media

