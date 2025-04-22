In a world where fitness is often reduced to steps counted or calories burned, Herbalife India is steering the conversation towards something far more meaningful. Their newly launched podcast series, “Live Your Best Life: Unscripted”, is designed to dive deep into what it truly means to lead a balanced and healthy life — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Herbalife India Launches 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted' Podcast Featuring Shayamal Vallabhjee on Holistic Wellness

The series is hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, who brings his rich experience and passion for wellness into every conversation. Ajay, known for leading Herbalife’s mission to inspire healthier living, sets the tone for the series by engaging with some of the most respected voices in the wellness space.

The opening episode features Shayamal Vallabhjee, a celebrated sports scientist, high-performance coach, and author. Having worked with world-class athletes and sports teams globally, Shayamal shares hard-earned insights on holistic well-being — insights that go beyond exercise routines or meal plans.

From his childhood in South Africa to his life-changing years living as a monk, Shayamal’s story adds rare depth to this conversation. “Real change comes from discipline, finding the right environment, and building stillness within,” he shares during the episode.

Shayamal also breaks down the four key elements of peak performance — physical training, technical skills, tactical planning, and mental strength. While many hyper-focus on the physical, he explains why mastering the mental and emotional layers is where true success lies — both in sports and in life.

Watch the Full Episode on Herbalife YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/4FejO3wdSRI

The podcast also addresses the growing influence of technology and data in fitness. Shayamal, an advocate of data-driven training, offers an important reminder: “Data only helps when you know what you’re looking for. Otherwise, it distracts more than it guides.”

One of the most relatable moments comes when the two discuss overthinking — a struggle many face daily. Shayamal’s advice is simple but powerful: “You can’t just stop thinking. What you can do is create space, focus on feeling, and learn when to step back.”

The conversation flows into topics like nutrition, gut health, fasting, and injury recovery, driving home a critical point — it’s not just about what you eat, but what your body can absorb and process. The episode is full of practical insights for anyone seeking balance, not just athletes.

Among the biggest takeaways is Shayamal’s view on self-compassion: “The difference between being good and being great is how you treat yourself when things don’t go your way. That’s what determines your comeback.”

Prefer Audio? Listen to the Podcast Here:

Apple Podcast:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-your-best-life-unscripted/id1808386057

Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5dn8QAS0Ods24TVLxyeYsS?si=oeD3ZkONQFqzzs4aeU1w6A

Amazon Music:

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/e153ee13-3174-456b-923a-98ed191c21c5/live-your-best-life-unscripted-the-science-of-wellness-with-shayamal-vallabhjee-live-your-best-life-unscripted

Whether you’re a professional athlete, an entrepreneur, or just someone trying to juggle life’s demands, this episode offers simple yet powerful perspectives that can help you refocus and recharge.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Stay tuned — new episodes drop every month, bringing more voices, more stories, and more ways to live your best life, unscripted.

Don’t miss out — tune in, share, and take the first step toward a truly balanced life.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by [the sponsor NAME]. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!