Herbalife India’s new podcast with Manika Batra reveals the mindset behind sporting excellence

In its latest episode of Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, Herbalife India features a powerful conversation with Manika Batra, one of the most prominent names in Indian sport. Titled “Personal Growth Through Sports: Life Lessons from Table Tennis,” the episode brings listeners face-to-face with the grit, discipline, and drive that have defined Manika’s remarkable career. Personal Growth Through Sports: Life Lessons from Table Tennis Player Manika Batra.

Hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, the episode covers everything from Manika’s historic run to the round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a first for any Indian woman in singles table tennis, to her views on mental resilience, recovery, and staying motivated.

“Sports has been my greatest teacher,” Manika shares. “It’s taught me how to stay mentally strong, how to bounce back from setbacks, and how to keep working hard even on the toughest days.”

The conversation moves beyond competition and medals. Manika opens up about her personal challenges, from injuries and self-doubt to the pressure of expectations, and how consistent training, clean nutrition, and mental preparation have kept her going. She also discusses the critical role of supplements in her routine, especially while travelling for international tournaments and during high-intensity training blocks.

“Supplements are an essential part of my routine,” she says. “When you’re training hard or on the move, you don’t always get the right nutrition from food alone. I trust Herbalife products to give me the support I need.”

Manika’s journey also touches upon her plans to give back to the community. She reveals her vision for a high-performance training academy that will support young table tennis players with the right facilities, not just physically, but mentally and nutritionally.

Adding to the episode’s depth is the perspective from host Ajay Khanna:

“Manika’s story is not just about winning, it’s about evolving,” he says. “Her insights on resilience, consistency, and wellness make this episode a must-listen, not just for aspiring athletes but for anyone striving for personal growth.”

The episode ends with a fun rapid-fire round where Manika shares her favorite cheat meal (chole bhature), music playlist, and even recalls a fan who once asked her to teach his dog table tennis.

Whether you're a sports fan, a wellness enthusiast, or someone seeking inspiration, this episode of Live Your Best Life, Unscripted offers a rich mix of insights, personal anecdotes, and actionable advice.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF)is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of that mission, a platform where real stories meet real science, helping listeners make better choices, one episode at a time.

