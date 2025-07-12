High winds lead to 'frustrating day' at LIV Golf Andalucia

Australia's Cameron Smith and England's Lee Westwood were in a five-way tie for the lead at 1-under par before the first round of LIV Golf Andalucia was suspended Friday because of windy conditions at San Roque, Spain. HT Image

Smith was through 16 holes before play was halted, with Westwood through 15. Also tied for first place were Talor Gooch (through 10 holes), Joaquin Niemann of Chile (16 holes) and Branden Grace of South Africa (two holes).

"It was windy the whole day really and got up the last probably couple of hours," Smith said of gusts that reached 33 mph. "Yeah, just kind of had to deal with it and get on with it. It was very tricky out there."

First-round play is set to resume at 8 a.m. local time Saturday with the second round immediately to follow.

Smith was at 4 under through 14 holes before he started to struggle with the wind, collecting a double-bogey 5 at the par-3 15th hole and a bogey at the par-4 16th.

"It was definitely getting to a stage with three or four holes to go that everyone was pretty tired out there and angry to be honest," Smith said. "It was a very frustrating day. ... You can play this golf course with no wind and it's brutal. When you get 30-mph gusts, it's definitely not an easy place to get around."

Westwood also was at 4 under through his first seven holes, but his hot start was disrupted by a double bogey at No. 8, followed by a bogey at No. 11. He recorded a par on his final four holes before play was halted.

Niemann, who has won four times already this season, had a birdie at No. 4 then 12 consecutive pars before play was stopped.

Bryson DeChambeau finished his round at even par and was tied for second place with Spain's Jon Rahm, who was through 14 holes. A group of 10 sat another shot behind at 1 over, including Phil Mickelson and United States Ryder Cup hopeful Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau had three birdies with three bogeys and was at 1-under for the round before a bogey 6 at the 17th hole.

Reed is coming off his first LIV victory June 29 at LIV Golf Dallas at Carrollton, Texas, winning in a playoff over England's Paul Casey, Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain was in a logjam at 2 over through 14 holes.

Play was suspended at 5:07 p.m. local time and did not resume.

This is the first European stop on the 2025 LIV Golf calendar.

--Field Level Media