HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open

1823 DJOKOVIC FIGHTS BACK TO REACH THIRD ROUND
Four-time champion and seventh seed Novak Djokovic bounced back from a first-set stumble to beat Zachary Svajda 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1 in the second round.
1747 DRAPER WITHDRAWS
British fifth seed Jack Draper has pulled out of the U.S. Open before his second round meeting with Zizou Bergs due to injury, organisers said.
1626 NAVARRO BEATS MCNALLY
Last year's semi-finalist and American 10th seed Emma Navarro beat compatriot Caty McNally 6-2 6-1 in the second round.
1609 BRITON RADUCANU THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND
Former champion Emma Raducanu landed eight aces as she beat Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1 to reach the third round.
1509 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under clear skies in New York, with the temperature around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)
7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Zachary Svajda (U.S.)
4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)
Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Kudermetova (Russia)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Janice Tjen (Indonesia)
Lloyd Harris (South Africa) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)