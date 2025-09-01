HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day eight

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): HT Image

1830 LEHECKA BEATS MANNARINO

Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6(4) 6-4 2-6 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open last eight for the first time in his career.

1635 PEGULA EASES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula brushed aside American compatriot Ann Li 6-1 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open singles quarter-finals for the third time in her career.

1505 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE

Pegula crushes Li to reach US Open quarter-finals

Fritz, Townsend face difficult tests at US Open, Djokovic battles injuries

Sinner, Swiatek survive US Open scares as Osaka-Gauff showdown looms

Canada's Auger-Aliassime stuns Zverev to reach US Open last 16

Swiatek survives Kalinskaya scare to reach US Open last 16

'Lots of drama' becomes the norm at tense US Open

Ostapenko apologises for 'no education' comments to Townsend

Sinner survives Shapovalov test in US Open, Gauff hits stride

Osaka shines to set up US Open last-16 clash with Gauff

Gauff finds form in US Open third-round win

Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Ann Li (U.S.)

Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

9-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Adrian Mannarino (France) v 20-Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v Taylor Townsend (U.S.)

21-Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Cristina Bucsa (Spain) (Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru)