HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT):

1911 OSAKA BEATS KASATKINA

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in four years with a 6-0 4-6 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina. Her victory set up a hotly anticipated showdown with American third seed Coco Gauff.

1736 MUCHOVA BEATS NOSKOVA

Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova fought back from losing the first set to beat compatriot Linda Noskova 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 in the third round.

1702 GAUFF REACHES FOURTH ROUND

French Open champion Coco Gauff reached the last 16 with a dominant 6-3 6-1 win over Magdalena Frech.

1650 MUSETTI THROUGH AS COBOLLI RETIRES

Italy's Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury while trailing to compatriot and 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-2 2-0 in their third-round clash. Paris Olympic bronze medallist Musetti has reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the first time.

1515 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under clear skies, with the temperature around 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

28-Magdalena Frech (Poland) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 27-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

29-Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

23-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 24-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

15-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada)

18-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v Maria Sakkari (Greece) (Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)