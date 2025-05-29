Hindustan Times Women of Substance 2025: Honouring excellence, empowering change

On 17th May, Hindustan Times, in collaboration with Pavilion Mall, hosted Women of Substance 2025 in Ludhiana — a celebration dedicated to women who are shaping the future with resilience, purpose, and power. The evening recognised achievers from diverse fields, inspiring change and championing leadership. Celebrating Women Empowerment at Hindustan Times Women of Substance 2025

Held at the Barn Fox in Ludhiana, the event brought together some of the city’s most inspiring women achievers across various sectors — from business and art to social impact and leadership. Gracing the evening as Chief Guest was Principal Inderjit Kaur, the first woman Mayor of Ludhiana, whose powerful presence and words set the tone for a truly uplifting night.

Mr. Vikram Sheoran, Marketing Manager Pavilion Mall at the Event.

The atmosphere sparkled with elegance and emotion, led by Emcee Jasnoor Dhawan, whose hosting kept the audience engaged and inspired. The evening was elevated by a musical performance from the Samrat Band, creating an ambient backdrop of melodies. Adding a spark of intrigue and awe was the act by Mentalist Akashdeep Singh, who captivated the audience with his thought-provoking illusions and mentalism.

Guests were also treated to thoughtful tokens of appreciation from Pavilion Mall’s gifting partners – Khurana Jewelers, Manisa Beauty Co., and Mama Grain, whose support added a touch of luxury and wellness to the evening.

Ms. Shweta Jindal- Chairperson Ficci Flo Ludhiana at the Event.

With Pavilion Mall as the presenting partner, Barn Fox delivering impeccable hospitality as the F&B and venue host, and FICCI FLO backing the event as the Community and Empowerment partner, Women of Substance 2025 became more than just a ceremony — it became a landmark celebration of empowered womanhood, community spirit, and inspirational leadership in Punjab.

Principal Inderjit Kaur- Mayor Ludhiana at the Event.

Top women achievers honoured at Hindustan Times Women of Substance 2025 – Ludhiana

At Hindustan Times, we believe in the power of stories – stories that inspire, empower, and celebrate the extraordinary journeys of women across all spheres of life. Through this initiative, we honour those who exemplify strength, leadership, and impact – Mr. Chhatra Chhetri, Business Head - Upper North, Hindustan Times

It’s heartening to witness a platform that honours the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. Every woman recognized here today represents countless untold stories of perseverance. Events like these inspire future generations to lead with confidence and shape a more inclusive, empowered society —Principal Inderjit Kaur- Mayor Ludhiana

Pavilion Mall has always been at the forefront of promoting community-driven events. Hosting ‘Women of Substance 2025’ has been an absolute privilege as we stand together to celebrate excellence, talent, and the unbreakable spirit of women – Vikram Sheoran, Marketing Manager, Pavilion Mall

It’s a privilege to lead FLO Ludhiana and continue its legacy of empowering women. My focus is on fostering growth, collaboration, and opportunity for every woman in our network. Together, we will shape a stronger, more inclusive future –Shweta Jindal, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Ludhiana

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.