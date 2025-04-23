How RuPay Credit Card with UPI is Reshaping Payments in India

India's digital payments may have become simpler with UPI, potentially aiding in the reduction of cash use. Now, RuPay Credit Cards can be used through UPI, enabling online payments while utilising credit card benefits. IDFC FIRST Bank collaborates with RuPay for this combined service. Discover the way to manage your payments easily with RuPay Credit Card

UPI and RuPay's Growth

UPI, launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), seems to have changed how people in India conduct instant money transfers between bank accounts via their phones. Its ease and speed may have contributed to its popularity for payments. RuPay is India's card payment system, focused on providing safe and cost-effective card services for Indian users.

Connecting Credit Cards with UPI

The integration of RuPay Credit Cards with UPI enables users to link their credit cards to their UPI accounts. This allows for making UPI payments using credit cards, offering user convenience and expanding credit usage for everyday transactions.

IDFC FIRST Bank's New Products

IDFC FIRST Bank has introduced the FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card. This virtual card aims to provide a smooth UPI payment experience, allowing users to make payments while accessing credit card features. It offers a similar credit limit and features as regular IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards.

Benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank's RuPay Credit Card

The RuPay Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank includes several features:

Reward Points: Users may earn 3X points on UPI payments over ₹ 2,000 and 1X points on payments below ₹ 2,000. Utility and insurance payments may also earn 1X points.

Users may earn 3X points on UPI payments over 2,000 and 1X points on payments below 2,000. Utility and insurance payments may also earn 1X points. Easy UPI App Integration: The card can be linked to UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and BHIM.

The card can be linked to UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and BHIM. Welcome Offers: New customers may receive cashback on their initial UPI transactions within 15 days of obtaining the card.

How to Link Your RuPay Credit Card to UPI

Here are the simple steps to link RuPay Credit Card to UPI

1. Using PhonePe:

Go to your profile and select 'Payment Methods'.

Choose 'RuPay Credit on UPI' and tap 'Add New Card'.

Select 'IDFC FIRST Credit Card' and enter the card details.

Verify with the OTP and set a four-digit UPI PIN.

2. Using Google Pay:

Tap your profile and select 'RuPay credit card'.

Choose 'IDFC Bank RuPay credit card' and enter the card details.

Create a UPI PIN after verifying with the OTP.

3. Using Paytm:

Under 'UPI MONEY TRANSFER', tap 'Link RuPay Card to UPI'.

Select 'IDFC FIRST RuPay Credit Card' and set the payment PIN.

Enter the card details, verify with the OTP, and set your UPI PIN.

Supporting Digital India

The connection between RuPay Credit Cards and UPI streamlines payment options. This integration provides users with UPI's payment system and RuPay's credit features, potentially offering enhanced money management. IDFC FIRST Bank's involvement reflects efforts to offer solutions for consumers.

Conclusion

As India progresses towards a digital economy, the collaboration between RuPay and UPI illustrates the potential of local innovations. IDFC FIRST Bank's RuPay Credit Card aims to simplify payments and improve user experience through features and integration. Embracing these advancements can assist consumers in navigating the digital financial landscape.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.