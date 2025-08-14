Hunter Goodman's homer rallies Rockies past Cardinals

Hunter Goodman hit a two-run ninth-inning homer to lift the visiting Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Braxton Fulford drove in two runs and Mickey Moniak went 2-for-5 with a homer as the Rockies won their second straight game after snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Colorado reliever Jimmy Herget (1-2) earned the victory and Victor Vodnik collected his fourth save.

Alec Burleson hit a two-run homer for Cardinals, who lost for the fourth time in six games against the Rockies this season. Pedro Pages drove in two runs and Lars Nootbaar homered and scored twice.

Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked none.

JoJo Romero (4-4) allowed Goodman's blast and took the loss.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Nootbaar and Thomas Saggese hit two-out singles and scored on Pages' double.

The Rockies cut their deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning on singles by Tyler Freeman, Moniak and Ezequiel Tovar.

Nootbaar's homer in the bottom of the inning increased the Cardinals' lead to 3-1.

Colorado struck again in the fifth inning. Kyle Karros hit a single, went to third on Yanquiel Fernandez's single, and scored on Fulford's groundout to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Cardinals upped their margin to 5-2 during the bottom of the inning. Masyn Winn hit a single and Burleson followed with his homer.

Moniak's sixth-inning homer cut St. Louis' lead to 5-3. Colorado narrowed the margin to 5-4 in the seventh inning when Karros led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Fulford's sacrifice fly.

Colorado rallied for a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning on a walk to Karros and Goodman's one-out, pinch-hit homer.

--Field Level Media