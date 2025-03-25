IIT Delhi Supports Mentza: An AI-Driven Audio Platform Enhancing Career Readiness

With validation from IIT Delhi and a steadily growing user base, Mentza is helping students and professionals refine their communication skills and prepare for career success through AI-powered audio interactions. Mentza announces the launch of 'The Success Book'

In today’s job market, strong communication and soft skills play a crucial role in securing career opportunities. Mentza, an AI-powered audio-based learning platform, is providing a structured way for students and professionals to develop these skills through interactive mock interviews, mentorship sessions, and peer discussions. Co-founded by Anand and Tapasi, the platform is designed to address the confidence gap that often hinders career progression.

Integrating AI for Practical Career Training

Unlike traditional EdTech models focused on passive learning, Mentza emphasizes active engagement through real-time conversations. In a recent episode of The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine, Anand explained:

“People don’t just learn by listening—they learn by speaking and engaging. Many job seekers are knowledgeable but struggle with articulation. Mentza helps bridge this gap by providing a structured environment to practice.”

The platform combines AI-driven mock interviews, live coaching, and industry-specific sessions to create an interactive career training experience. By simulating real-world scenarios in a supportive environment, users can refine their responses, build confidence, and improve their job readiness.

IIT Delhi’s Validation and Adoption

Recognizing the importance of communication skills in career success, IIT Delhi has integrated Mentza into its placement training programs. As Anand noted in the podcast:

“Even at IITs, students face challenges in interview readiness. It’s not just about technical expertise—it’s about communicating one’s skills effectively. Mentza helps students articulate their thoughts clearly and confidently.”

This partnership highlights Mentza’s role in helping students develop the necessary skills to navigate competitive hiring processes. Beyond IIT Delhi, other institutions are also exploring ways to incorporate the platform into their training modules.

Expanding Access to Career Training

Mentza aims to make career development accessible beyond elite institutions. The platform is reaching students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where structured career training opportunities may be limited. By leveraging AI to provide 24/7 access to personalized coaching, interview practice, and networking opportunities, Mentza ensures that individuals from diverse backgrounds can enhance their career prospects.

“Coming from a small-town engineering college, I personally experienced the challenges of building confidence for interviews. Mentza is designed to provide scalable, accessible solutions for students facing similar struggles,” Anand shared during the podcast.

Scaling Through the Channel Partner Program

To expand its reach, Mentza has launched a Channel Partner Program, inviting local entrepreneurs and career coaches to introduce the platform to colleges and training centers across India.

“With over 60,000 colleges in India, we need a network of passionate partners to bring AI-driven career training to students everywhere,” Anand stated.

This initiative enables educators, institutions, and training providers to integrate Mentza’s AI-driven tools into their programs while also creating business opportunities for career coaches and mentors.

Looking Ahead: AI’s Role in Career Readiness

As AI continues to reshape the job market, platforms like Mentza are providing practical solutions to help students and professionals build confidence and communication skills. By 2026, Mentza aims to support over a million students in preparing for job opportunities through AI-powered training.

“Education is about access. With AI, we are ensuring that students everywhere—regardless of their background—can practice, improve, and succeed in their careers,” Tapasi concluded on the podcast.

For students, professionals, and institutions looking to explore AI-driven career training, Mentza is available on the Play Store and App Store. The Channel Partner Program is also open to those interested in collaborating.

To learn more, visit www.mentza.com.

