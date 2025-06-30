India’s fight against Sickle Cell Disease – a silent epidemic

Every year, over 3,00,000 infants are born with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) worldwide, a genetic blood disorder which brings serious health complications. The country holds the second-highest burden of the disorder globally. An estimated 20 million Indians are affected by SCD making it a public health concern that needs urgent attention. The condition gains seriousness because of the intensity of the disease – as many as 50-90 per cent of the young patients suffering from it do not even see their fifth birthday. Sickle Cell Disease affects millions in India, with a high mortality rate among young patients.

The government mission

Prioritising the health of tribal communities and recognising SCD as a serious public health challenge, the Government of India launched a National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission (NSCEM) in July 2023 with the goal to decimate the disease before the country celebrates Amrit Kaal in 2047. One of the main challenges in SCD is early detection, which is covered by one of the key objectives of the mission – universal screening. The mission also promotes community-based genetic counselling. This helps families understand the risks and prevent the transmission of SCD to future generations.

In addition, the mission includes awareness and education campaigns for high-risk communities. A key part of this is a national media campaign titled “India’s Fight Against Sickle Cell: From Awareness to Action”, led by Hindustantimes.com and HealthShots in partnership with Novo Nordisk India. Flagged off on June 19, it will culminate in a conclave – National Sickle Cell Summit 2025 – at The Lalit, New Delhi on June 30, 2025.

These initiatives are important for reducing stigma surrounding the disease, promoting better understanding, and encouraging timely medical intervention. The plan also involves strengthening health infrastructure, especially at the primary healthcare level, by improving diagnostic and treatment capabilities to improve access to care and free distribution of essential medicines like hydroxyurea and folic acid through public health centres.

Finally, to support ongoing improvements, the government is committed to establishing a national SCD registry and investing in research to advance disease management and care practices. The inclusion of sickle cell screening under national health missions and the involvement of frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs in patient follow-ups demonstrate a growing commitment to early detection and continuous care.

What is SCD?

SCD is a chronic genetic disorder that alters the shape and function of red blood cells in the body, causing them to become sickle shaped, stiff, sticky. These abnormal cells can block blood flow, preventing oxygen from reaching tissues. This can lead to sudden and severe episodes known as ‘pain crises’ which can last for hours or even days in certain cases.

Those with SCD also contend with ongoing health complications like chronic anaemia, joint pains, delayed growth, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue. Over time, virtually every organ in the body can be affected, leading to issues such as stroke, kidney and liver dysfunction, vision problems and frequent infections.

The disease is most common among tribal and other ethnic groups in specific regions, commonly known as the “sickle cell belt”, which include parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

The way forward

Since the launch of the campaign, about 5.85 crore individuals have already been screened for SCD. The figure reflects the momentum of the campaign, which is now operational in 17 states and 278 districts. Screening initiatives have been flagged off in schools and communities to identify those at risk and health workers are being trained to identify symptoms and counsel affected families.

The government aims to cover about 7 crore individuals aged between 0 and 40 years across 278 districts in India. This screening is particularly focused on tribal districts, identified as high-risk for SCD, to ensure early and accurate identification of both individuals with the disease and carriers of the sickle cell trait and also improve the care and prospects of patients suffering from the disease.

The program is being executed in a “mission mode” as part of the National Health Mission (NHM) and its implementation partners include the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Indian Council of Medical Research, State Governments and Tribal Health Departments.

Note to reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have the journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The information provided does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for health-related concerns.