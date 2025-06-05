India's laptop leasing sector - Growth driven by youth, MSMEs, and startups: C-Prompt

India’s laptop leasing market is experiencing notable changes, driven by demand from Gen-Z professionals, expanding co-working spaces, a developing startup ecosystem, and a growing MSME sector. As businesses increasingly focus on cost-effective IT solutions, the country’s youth, who constitute a significant portion of the population, are playing a role in this shift. India’s laptop leasing market witnesses a rise in demand from Gen-Z professionals.

While laptop and desktop leasing is an established industry globally, India is showing significant development in this area. Companies are recognising potential benefits of leasing over traditional ownership, from reduced upfront costs to greater adaptability in a changing digital environment.

C-Prompt Solutions, a company in India’s IT leasing space, is observing this trend. With available inventory and scalable deployment solutions, the company aims to meet the needs of startups, MSMEs, educational institutions, large enterprises, and individual users. Co-founder KK Baldwa suggests India is well-positioned for IT infrastructure leasing, particularly for laptops and desktops as the country continues its digital evolution.

“In today’s fast-paced digital economy, India’s emergence as the fourth-largest global economy is supported by its tech-driven growth,” says Baldwa. “The laptop leasing market here is growing and it is anticipated to continue its expansion.”

With over 63 million MSMEs contributing nearly 30% to India’s GDP and a startup ecosystem that includes numerous ventures, the demand for flexible IT infrastructure is substantial. According to Baldwa, Gen-Z professionals, MSMEs, and startups are expected to be key drivers of leasing adoption in the country.

“Leasing can enable businesses to manage capital, reduce certain liabilities, and potentially enhance operational efficiency,” he explains. “In the post-COVID economy, cost-efficiency is important. Leasing IT assets offers organisations the ability to maintain competitiveness while addressing technology needs.”

The advantages of leasing can extend beyond just cost considerations. It can help companies stay technologically updated, streamline asset management, and provide access to support. Baldwa comments, “Leasing offers flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.”

Globally, the laptop leasing market was valued at USD 151.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 200.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.07%. This growth is influenced by remote work trends, digital learning, and an increasing focus on sustainability. While the U.S. and Europe currently lead in adoption, India’s demographic and economic landscape positions it as a developing contender.

However, there are challenges. Companies in the leasing sector must manage technological advancements, lifecycle logistics, and maintain service quality amidst competition from OEMs and online rental platforms, all while working to maintain margins.

Despite these challenges, the outlook appears strong. As Baldwa states, “India is at a significant point in the leasing sector. With appropriate focus and adaptability, there is potential to develop in this space..”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.