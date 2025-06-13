India’s Legacy whisky bags global honours at top international spirits awards

Legacy Premium Indian Whisky, from the house of Bacardi India Pvt. Ltd., has earned top honours on the global stage—winning Gold in the Blended Whisky category at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2025, along with a Silver medal at the Asia Spirits Masters 2025. Legacy Premium Indian Whisky wins Gold at World Whiskies Awards 2025

The World Whiskies Awards is one of the most prestigious global competitions in the spirits world that select the very best in all the internationally recognised styles, and promote the world’s best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe. Whiskies are judged by nose, palate, finish, balance, quality, character, complexity and functionality.

The World Whiskies Awards thus serve as the ultimate platform for whisky aficionados, industry experts, and connoisseurs to come together and celebrate the pinnacle of whisky craftsmanship. This esteemed event meticulously selects, rewards, and promotes the most outstanding whiskies, showcasing the mastery of distillers who have pushed the boundaries of flavour, complexity, and character.

A Gold award on this platform is a genuine testament to excellence because each entry is evaluated on a thorough 100-point scale with a focus on aromatics, flavour, complexity, and finish. This win is further complemented by a Silver at the Asia Spirits Masters 2025, hosted by The Drinks Business Asia—reinforcing Legacy’s growing acclaim on the international stage.

Mahesh Kanchan, marketing director, India & neighbouring countries, Bacardi India, said, ”We are immensely proud of Legacy’s Gold win at the World Whiskies Awards 2025 and Silver at the Asia Spirits Masters 2025—a landmark moment that affirms our vision of placing Indian whisky on the global map. This recognition is a powerful validation of our commitment to crafting world-class spirits that are bold, distinctive, and deeply rooted in Indian heritage. As we continue to push boundaries, innovate, and scale, Legacy leads the way in shaping a new narrative for Indian whisky—one of pride, purpose, and global potential.”

A unique blend of Indian and Scottish malts with Indian grains, Legacy delivers a rich, smooth taste with fruity notes, subtle smoke, toasted oak, and a hint of spice, making it impeccably smooth and perfectly balanced. Reflecting the culture and passion of India through its craftsmanship and flavour, Legacy has received an overwhelming response from consumers since its launch.

More than just a spirit, Legacy is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship — a rich, nuanced expression that bridges timeless heritage with modern sophistication. This international accolade not only validates the whisky’s exceptional character but also cements Legacy’s position as a rising star in the premium segment, reinforcing Bacardi’s presence in the Indian Whisky space.

Legacy is available in 3 sizes (750ml, 375ml, and 180ml) in key markets across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Pondicherry and Goa—showcasing Bacardi’s commitment to India as one of its top priority markets worldwide.

