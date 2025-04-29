India's Silent Liver Crisis: MASLD Affecting Millions

29th April 2025 | Bengaluru, India, Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), has quietly grown into one of India's most pressing public health challenges. Almost 40% of Indian Adults Are Living with MASLD Source: Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2024)



Today, nearly 4 in 10 Indian adults are living with MASLD, a condition intricately linked to metabolic disorders like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension.

Often dubbed the ‘silent disease’ MASLD progresses without obvious symptoms, delaying diagnosis and increasing the risk of severe complications such as liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and cardiovascular disease.



Because it tends to develop silently over years, many individuals only discover they have MASLD when significant damage has already occurred.

The Urgent Need for Awareness and Early Action

Medical experts stress that MASLD is not merely a liver issue, it is a reflection of broader metabolic dysfunction.



Early detection, lifestyle modification, and proactive health management can prevent the disease from progressing to irreversible stages.

Public health advocates are calling for greater awareness campaigns, better screening initiatives, and integrated management approaches to address the rising burden.

A Step Toward Better Metabolic Health

Organisations like GoodFlip (a product of TatvaCare) are stepping in to support individuals through comprehensive metabolic wellness programs.



GoodFlip’s five-pillar approach - Doctor-led Programs, Comprehensive Diagnostics, Personalised Health Coaching, Smart Health Devices, and Plant-based Supplements aims to empower individuals to detect early risks, reverse unhealthy patterns, and build sustainable health habits

"MASLD poses a significant yet often overlooked health challenge in India, raising awareness, encouraging proactive diagnosis, and supporting individuals in making sustainable lifestyle changes are key to reversing this epidemic.” says Mr. Manoj Balaji, CEO of TatvaCare.

What is MASLD?

A liver condition marked by fat accumulation not caused by alcohol consumption.

Closely associated with metabolic risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Often asymptomatic until advanced stages.

Key Stats:

~40% of Indian adults are affected.

of Indian adults are affected. MASLD increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and liver cancer .

and . Early intervention can dramatically reduce disease progression and medical costs.

Good Flip

About GoodFlip

GoodFlip (A product of TatvaCare) is a health and wellness platform developed by TatvaCare, focused on supporting individuals with metabolic and cardio-metabolic conditions such as fatty liver, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and PCOS. It helps users uncover the root causes of these conditions, supports them in their journey toward better health, and reduces medical expenses along the way.

Visit goodflip.in for more information.

