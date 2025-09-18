Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Instamart Quick India Sale starts Sept 19: Steal deals on phones, laptops, air fryers, speakers, toys and more

ByAffiliate Desk
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 03:44 pm IST

The Instamart Quick India Movement brings great deals, bank offers, and cashbacks on top brands across categories.

Instamart is launching its first-ever Quick India Movement Sale on September 19, bringing shoppers unbeatable discounts of 50–90% off* on over 50,000 products. Everything will be delivered in as little as 10 minutes*, bringing shoppers India’s quickest sale ever. In the run-up to the sale, Instamart is unveiling some of the hottest deals across top categories—think blockbuster smartphone offers, must-have gadgets, home and kitchen essentials, toys, and festive gifting favourites. With never-seen-before prices and lightning-fast delivery, this sale promises to redefine convenience, value, and excitement for customers across the country.

Unbeatable deals delivered fast. Shop the Instamart Quick India Sale and get what you need in minutes. Hurry!

The sale will feature exciting hourly price drops and limited-period deals during its daily Golden Hour between 5:00 - 7:00 PM starting 19th September, making products that consumers have been eyeing for months more affordable than ever.

Shoppers can unlock extra savings during the Instamart Quick India Movement Sale with a host of bank and wallet offers. Get up to 10%* off with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank cards, along with an additional 10% cashback for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users. Wallet deals include flat 100 cashback on PhonePe Credit Card on UPI, up to 150 via Amazon Pay, flat 50 off with Simpl, and assured cashback up to 200 on MobiKwik.

Here are some of the best deals* you can grab during the Quick India Movement Sale:

Mobile phones

  • OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite down to 16,999 (MRP 18,999)
  • OPPO K13x 5G at 12,499 (MRP 16,999)
  • POCO C71 4 GB RAM & 65 GB Storage at 6,299 (MRP 8999)


Laptops


Truly Wireless Earbuds:


Smartwatches & Wearables:

  • Noise Caliber 3 Go — 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling, 10-day Battery | 899 (MRP 5,999)


Audio Devices:


Grooming & Personal Care Gadgets:


Powerbanks & Accessories:


Best deals on favourite beauty products up to 60% off:


Home & Kitchen Electronics:

  • Bergner Tripro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Kadai With Lid (24cm, 3.1 L, Induction Bottom) - 1099 (MRP 2849)
  • Tramontina Frypan 20cm – Non-Stick Ceramic Coating, 599 (MRP 1495)
  • Cello Kleeno Compacto Spin Mop (Blue) 599 (MRP 1300)
  • D’Decor Cresta Collection 145 TC Double Bedsheet 699 (MRP 1299)
  • Pigeon Healthify Digital Air Fryer (1200W, Non-stick) | 2,599 (MRP 5,995)
  • Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector (720p HD, 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring) | Special Price ~ 4,499
  • Maharaja Whiteline Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars, 500W - 1299 (MRP 3399)


Best discounts on toys:

Barbie Fashion Doll with Dark Burgundy Hair Wearing Removable Pink Dress & Shoes with Logo Print at 199 (MRP 499)


For more details, visit: http://quickindiamovement.in

About Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India’s leading quick commerce platform. Present in over 125+ cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other essentials in categories such as hygiene and wellness, home and kitchen, office and electricals, beauty and grooming, and more to the doorsteps of Indians in 10 minutes.

*T&C Apply. On select assortment. Till stocks last. All prices of products/Offers/Promotions are provided by the participating sellers/brand partners/banking partners on the Instamart platform.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

