Instamart Quick India Sale starts Sept 19: Steal deals on phones, laptops, air fryers, speakers, toys and more

Instamart is launching its first-ever Quick India Movement Sale on September 19, bringing shoppers unbeatable discounts of 50–90% off* on over 50,000 products. Everything will be delivered in as little as 10 minutes*, bringing shoppers India’s quickest sale ever. In the run-up to the sale, Instamart is unveiling some of the hottest deals across top categories—think blockbuster smartphone offers, must-have gadgets, home and kitchen essentials, toys, and festive gifting favourites. With never-seen-before prices and lightning-fast delivery, this sale promises to redefine convenience, value, and excitement for customers across the country. Unbeatable deals delivered fast. Shop the Instamart Quick India Sale and get what you need in minutes. Hurry!

The sale will feature exciting hourly price drops and limited-period deals during its daily Golden Hour between 5:00 - 7:00 PM starting 19th September, making products that consumers have been eyeing for months more affordable than ever.

Shoppers can unlock extra savings during the Instamart Quick India Movement Sale with a host of bank and wallet offers. Get up to 10%* off with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank cards, along with an additional 10% cashback for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users. Wallet deals include flat ₹100 cashback on PhonePe Credit Card on UPI, up to ₹150 via Amazon Pay, flat ₹50 off with Simpl, and assured cashback up to ₹200 on MobiKwik.

Here are some of the best deals* you can grab during the Quick India Movement Sale:

Mobile phones

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite down to ₹ 16,999 (MRP ₹ 18,999)

OPPO K13x 5G at ₹ 12,499 (MRP ₹ 16,999)

POCO C71 4 GB RAM & 65 GB Storage at ₹ 6,299 (MRP ₹ 8999)



Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 (i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) at ₹ 48,999 (MRP ₹ 70,790)

ASUS Vivobook (Ryzen 3, 512 GB SSD) at ₹ 29,999 (MRP ₹ 44,990)



Truly Wireless Earbuds:



Smartwatches & Wearables:

Noise Caliber 3 Go — 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling, 10-day Battery | ₹ 899 (MRP ₹ 5,999)



Audio Devices:

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Signature Sound, IPX7 Waterproof | Special Price ~ ₹ 4,999

Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Signature Sound, IPX7 Waterproof | Special Price ~ 4,999 Portronics Conch Theta C Wired Type-C Earphones with Mic | ₹ 199 (MRP ₹ 799)



Grooming & Personal Care Gadgets:



Home & Kitchen Electronics:

Lifelong Power Pro LX Mixer Grinder (500W, 3 Jars) | ₹ 999 (MRP ₹ 4,000)

(500W, 3 Jars) | (MRP 4,000) Pigeon Healthify Digital Air Fryer (1200W, Non-stick) | ₹ 2,599 (MRP ₹ 5,995)

(1200W, Non-stick) | (MRP 5,995) Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector (720p HD, 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring) | Special Price ~ ₹ 4,499



Powerbanks & Accessories:



Best deals on favourite beauty products up to 60% off:

50% off on Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash at ₹ 99 ( MRP ₹ 199 )

60% off on Tresemme Hair Fall Defense Shampoo at ₹ 371 ( MRP ₹ 927 )

Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo at ₹ 484 ( MRP ₹ 1111 )

Khadi Sandalwood Pack Of 4 at ₹ 79 ( MRP ₹ 270 )

46% off Bombay Shaving Company Desire Deodorant Spray at ₹ 49 ( MRP ₹ 355)



Home & Kitchen Electronics:

Bergner Tripro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Kadai With Lid (24cm, 3.1 L, Induction Bottom) - ₹ 1099 (MRP ₹ 2849)

Tramontina Frypan 20cm – Non-Stick Ceramic Coating, 599 (MRP 1495)

Cello Kleeno Compacto Spin Mop (Blue) ₹ 599 (MRP ₹ 1300)

D’Decor Cresta Collection 145 TC Double Bedsheet ₹ 699 (MRP 1299)

Pigeon Healthify Digital Air Fryer (1200W, Non-stick) | ₹ 2,599 (MRP ₹ 5,995)

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector (720p HD, 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring) | Special Price ~ ₹ 4,499

Maharaja Whiteline Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars, 500W - ₹ 1299 (MRP ₹ 3399)



Best discounts on toys:

LEGO Technic Off-Road Race Buggy Car Toy at 1000 (MRP 1999)

Kriiddaank Monster Truck MNT-100919 at ₹ 49 (MRP ₹ 499)

Barbie Fashion Doll with Dark Burgundy Hair Wearing Removable Pink Dress & Shoes with Logo Print at ₹199 (MRP ₹499)



For more details, visit: http://quickindiamovement.in

About Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India’s leading quick commerce platform. Present in over 125+ cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other essentials in categories such as hygiene and wellness, home and kitchen, office and electricals, beauty and grooming, and more to the doorsteps of Indians in 10 minutes.

*T&C Apply. On select assortment. Till stocks last. All prices of products/Offers/Promotions are provided by the participating sellers/brand partners/banking partners on the Instamart platform.

