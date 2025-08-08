Jacob Lopez, Athletics shut down reeling Nationals

Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 10 batters over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, fueling the visiting Athletics to a 6-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon. HT Image

In the longest start of his three-year career, Lopez (5-6) also did not allow a walk for the first time as a starter.

Lopez scattered three hits to help the Athletics take the rubber match of the three-game series.

Colby Thomas belted a two-run shot in the second inning for his first career homer. He also had a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Tyler Soderstrom's solo homer in the eighth inning extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games.

Luis Urias went 2-for-4 and scored on Shea Langeliers' second-inning sacrifice fly.

Max Schuemann went 3-for-4 with three doubles and a run scored as the A's handed the Nationals their seventh loss in their last eight games.

Thomas went deep to center field off Mitchell Parker (7-12) to highlight the Athletics' three-run second inning. His sacrifice fly scored Darell Hernaiz two innings later.

Parker gave up four runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four.

Lopez pitched in the seventh inning for the first time since recording a 3-0 win at Detroit on June 25.

Control had been an issue as he threw 93 or more pitches in each of his last three starts but lasted just a total of 14 1/3 innings due to issuing nine walks.

On Thursday, Lopez didn't reach 80 pitches until the seventh inning. Of the 25 batters faced, Lopez threw first-pitch strikes to 21. He lowered his ERA from 3.99 to 3.59.

Nathaniel Lowe forced a 17-pitch at-bat to start the eighth inning but Lopez finally got him looking at a third strike. Lopez then got Daylen Lile to go down swinging before giving way to Justin Sterner, who got the final four outs on 11 pitches.

Shut out for the 10th time this season, Washington also is 14-35 in day games. Only the Atlanta Braves (12-24) and the Los Angeles Angels (12-23) have fewer wins.

