Jacob Lopez strikes out career-high 10 in 7 2/3 innings as A's beat the Nationals 6-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 10 batters in 7 2/3 innings, Colby Thomas hit his first major league home run and drove in three, and the Athletics defeated the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Thursday. HT Image

Tyler Soderstrom also homered for the Athletics, who took two of three from Washington and have won nine of their last 13.

The Nationals have lost seven of eight and at 45-69 are tied for a season-high 24 games under .500. Washington was outscored 61-23 during its six-game homestand against Milwaukee and the A’s.

Lopez (5-6) didn’t allow a runner past second in the longest outing of his career. He allowed three hits and no walks, and retired his last 11 batters.

Thomas, who debuted June 30 and was playing his 17th career game, ripped Mitchell Parker’s elevated fastball to center for a two-run homer in the second inning. Shea Langeliers hit a sacrifice fly three batters later to make it 3-0.

Darell Hernaiz hit a triple into the corner in left to lead off the fourth, then scored on Thomas’ sacrifice fly.

Soderstrom opened the eighth with a shot into the Nationals’ bullpen in right off PJ Poulin.

Parker (7-12) allowed four runs and struck out four in five innings.

Washington's Nathaniel Lowe was called out on strikes in the eighth to cap a 17-pitch plate appearance. Lopez then struck out Daylen Lile and was relieved after a 114-pitch outing.

Lopez has not allowed a run in 17 innings over his last three outings, reducing his ERA from 4.60 to 3.59 in that span.

Oakland RHP J.T. Ginn (2-3, 4.28 ERA) faces the Orioles for the first time Friday in the opener of a three-game series in Baltimore. Washington RHP Jake Irvin (8-6, 4.89) starts as the Nationals begin a three-game series at San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb