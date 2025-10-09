New Delhi [India], October 9: Jaadoo IPTVis announcing a new promotion for families seeking more entertainment. For a limited time, new IPTV subscribers will receive 30 days of free service. This extra month is available with the purchase of any annual subscription plan. The special offer is designed to give viewers an extended period of access to their favorite content. Jadoo IPTV Service Limited Offer 30 Days Free with Annual Plan

The promotion is straightforward for anyone interested in joining the Jadoo IPTV platform. When a customer selects a 12 month plan, an additional 30 days are automatically added to their subscription. This means viewers get a total of 13 months of no limit entertainment for the price of 12. This offer applies to the full range of Jaadoo IPTV content, including live channels, movies, and on-demand shows. The goal is to provide more value and a longer entertainment experience for every household.

Roshan Mannan, Head of Customer Relations at Jaadoo IPTV, shared his thoughts on the new offer. "Families are always looking for better entertainment options. Jadoo IPTV wants to make it easier for them to connect with the shows they love. This promotion is a simple way of saying thank you to our new subscribers. Giving an extra month of service helps people settle in and explore everything the platform has. It's about providing more entertainment and more value, so everyone at home has something to watch and enjoy."

JaadooIPTV service provides a large selection of South Asian entertainment. The service includes hundreds of live television channels from various regions. Viewers can watch news, sports, dramas, and music programs in real time. A vast library of on demand movies and television shows is also available. The content video library is updated regularly to ensure there is always something new to discover. The IPTV service is accessible on multiple devices, allowing for viewing at home or on the go.

This special offer is available for a limited period. To receive the 30 free days, new customers can visit the official Jaadoo IPTV website. The extra month is applied directly at checkout when an annual plan is chosen. No special codes are needed to claim the offer. It is a direct way for new subscribers to get more from their plan right from the start.

About Jaadoo IPTV

Jaadoo IPTV is a leading provider of South Asian television and on-demand content. The service offers a wide array of entertainment choices streamed directly to viewers over the internet. Jadoo IPTV delivers live TV channels, movies, dramas, and news from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan. The company is focused on connecting expatriate communities to their culture through high-quality and accessible media content. The Jadoo IPTV works on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming boxes, and mobile phones, making entertainment available anytime and anywhere.

Press Media

Name - Roshan Mannan

Business Name - Jaadoo IPTV

Website - https://jaadootv.com/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!



