Jaguars veteran DT Arik Armstead now has a back injury that's sidelining him in camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Arik Armstead has yet to play a down in Jacksonville's training camp, a lingering absence that has the Jaguars concerned about his availability for the season opener. HT Image

The 31-year-old defensive tackle opened camp last month watching from the sideline in what coach Liam Coen equated to giving him “a little bit of a veteran start.” Now, two weeks later and with Armstead still without a practice rep, Coen said he is dealing with a back injury that has him on the shelf indefinitely.

Although Coen expressed optimism that Armstead could be ready for the team’s opener against Carolina on Sept. 7, he added “it’s hard for me to say right now.”

“Ultimately, he’ll probably know how to get himself ready to go, I would hope,” Coen said Tuesday. “The key is just making sure that he’s healthy and ready to go for the first game. Ultimately, it’s a long season, as we know.

“Not to say that early (games) aren’t obviously as important as late ones, but it is a long season, and we’re really just trying to get him to be as healthy as possible.”

Armstead signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with Jacksonville in 2024 that included $28 million guaranteed. It was an eye-popping deal for a 6-foot-7, 290-pound player on the wrong side of 30 who missed 13 games over his final two seasons in San Francisco.

Making the signing even more of a head-scratcher, Armstead was brought in to be a backup behind starting edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker — a decision the team believes will be fixed with Armstead now playing inside.

“Just being out there more I’m going to be more productive," Armstead said. “They’re not paying me as a situational player.”

Although Armstead saw action in all 17 games last season, he finished with just two sacks. His lack of production prompted him to ask coaches in mid-October to move back to his more natural position as a tackle.

They declined. But it was far from a lost year for Armstead. He received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given annually to one of 32 nominees to recognize their humanitarian efforts off the field. It was a career achievement that put Armstead in an exclusive club.

But did it buy him any extra grace amid a new regime? Coen, first-year general manager James Gladstone and first-year executive vice president Tony Boselli already have dismantled most of what’s widely considered the worst free-agent class in Jaguars history.

Last year’s group included cornerback Ronald Darby (cut), receiver Gabe Davis (cut), returner Devin Duvernay (cut), center Mitch Morse (retired) and safety Darnell Savage (fighting to make the 53-man roster).

Armstead’s roster spot appears safe for now, especially since he has a guaranteed salary of $14 million this season. The Jaguars also liked what they saw from him during organized team activities and believe the position switch inside could get him closer to being the guy who had 33½ sacks in nine years with the 49ers.

“I’ve got a good five years left in me,” Armstead said in the spring. “I got a lot to prove, a lot to do, a lot to accomplish. I’m not stopping anytime soon. I still feel great. I know I can play at a high level. When that day comes where I feel like I can’t play at a high level, I’ll shut it down. But I don’t see that happening anytime soon.”

