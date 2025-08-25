Jakob Marsee helps Marlins avoid sweep by Blue Jays

Rookie Jakob Marsee lined a three-run triple and also doubled to start another rally, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

Marsee has 23 RBIs in his first 23 major-league games.

Despite the loss, Toronto got good news in the eighth inning as star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on Monday. He popped out as a pinch-hitter.

Daulton Varsho blasted a three-run homer to power the Blue Jays, who still lead the American League East.

Eury Perez earned the win, allowing just two runs, three hits and one walk in six-plus innings. He struck out four.

In two career games against the Blue Jays, Perez has pitched 12 innings, allowing just six hits, one walk and two runs and striking out 13 batters.

Tyler Phillips pitched a scoreless ninth for his second career save.

Eric Wagaman added a solo homer for the Marlins, who salvaged the last game of this weekend series. The Marlins, though, have lost six straight series.

Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman took the loss, lasting six innings while allowing four runs, seven hits and one walk.

Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette went 2-for-3. In the final two games of this series, he went 6-for-9.

Miami opened the scoring in the third inning on Wagaman's 422-foot homer to center. It was a solo shot because, on the previous play, Troy Johnston was thrown out trying to steal second base on a throw by Jays catcher Tyler Heineman.

The Marlins rallied again in the fifth as Johnston and Wagaman singled, and Xavier Edwards walked with one out to load the bases. Marsee then tripled to left-center field to make it 4-0.

Toronto got on the board in the seventh inning as Bichette singled, and Ty France walked to knock Perez out of the game. Reliever Lake Bachar entered and allowed Varsho's three-run homer on his third pitch - a 97-mph fastball.

Miami answered in the bottom of the seventh as Marsee doubled to start a two- out, none-on rally. Agustin Ramirez followed with a soft RBI single, giving the Marlins a 5-3 advantage, and Miami's bullpen did the rest.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.