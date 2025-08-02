Japan's Yamashita leads Women's British Open after superb 65

Japan's Miyu Yamashita shot a bogey-free second round of 65 to lead the Women's British Open by three shots at Royal Porthcawl on Friday. HT Image

Yamashita, who celebrates her 24th birthday on Saturday, was one of several players to take advantage of calmer conditions in the morning in south Wales following her first round of 68.

She set the clubhouse target at 11 under par, while playing partner Rio Takeda followed Thursday's round of 67 with a three-under 69 to lie second.

The Japanese duo will play together again in Saturday's final group, with a four-shot gap between Takeda and a trio of players at four under.

"My pairing with Takeda allowed us to play in (a) good rhythm," said Yamashita. "It's rare for two Japanese players to play together in a major, so it was great."

Yamashita, whose best performance in a major tournament was a tie for second place at last year's Women's PGA Championship, said her rhythm was behind Friday's latest fine round.

"My tee shots were very consistent, so I was able to hit from the fairway," she said. "I played really consistent golf today.

"I haven't particularly worried about expected scores until now. I'm always thinking about competing for a high position in each tournament, and I just played with my day in mind, so I'm glad that my score worked out".

England's Lottie Woad looked on course to post a similar score to Yamashita in her second round before a triple-bogey seven on the par-four 16th.

Woad is on two under par, alongside American world number one Nelly Korda, who shot a level-par 72 in the second round.

Blustery conditions in the afternoon saw the cut mark slip back to two over par, allowing defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand to make it through to the weekend.

Meanwhile, Australia's Steph Kyriacou hit the first hole-in-one of this year's tournament at the par-three eighth hole.

jdg/nr