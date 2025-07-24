Jayden Daniels' first 11-on-11 throw of camp is an over-the-shoulder connection with Deebo Samuel

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Picture what Jayden Daniels can do for an encore now that he’s experienced against NFL opposition. Teammate Bobby Wagner has seen enough to imagine it. HT Image

“The confidence will grow. Understanding what teams are trying to do, the mixing of coverages. Playing against those defenses is going to serve him really good (now),” said Wagner, a linebacker entering his 14th season in the league. “I think he’s going to make a big, big leap.”

It took just one pass on Day 1 of the Washington Commanders' training camp Wednesday to justify the belief in the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

On his first toss in 11-on-11 drills, Daniels, working from the high red zone, looked left for one of his newest targets, Deebo Samuel. The design — two receivers on crossing routes, with Samuel running a slot fade — isolated the former 49ers Pro Bowler in a 1-on-1 matchup. Tight coverage from second-year safety Tyler Owens left Daniels with a minuscule margin for error.

Still, Daniels threaded a perfect ball into the tightest of windows, landing it over the shoulder in stride.

Even with the understanding that the no-pads practice is closer to a walkthrough than live game action, the pass had onlookers gasping. Daniels’ brilliance in leading Washington to its first NFC championship game appearance since 1991 raised expectations to the point where maybe no bar is high enough.

“One thing I’ve learned over the year from Jayden,” coach Dan Quinn said, “(is) there are no limits on him.”

Whether the same can be said for the Commanders, coming off a surprising 12-5 regular season, followed by playoff wins at Tampa Bay and Detroit, is another question. Having the preternaturally poised and athletically gifted Daniels keeps optimism high for 2025 and beyond.

That’s in part because of Daniels’ mentality. Despite the massive attention following his dynamic debut — Daniels became the only rookie quarterback in league history with at least 3,500 passing yards (3,568) and 750 rushing yards (a rookie-record 891) — he arrived at camp with his feet firmly on the ground.

“That’s kind of just who I am: gratitude and humility," Daniels said about focusing amid an increasingly chaotic world around him. "I don’t really look too much into everything, but I would just say just my inner circle, the people I talk to, the people closest to me — they help me stay grounded.”

Daniels said he spent the offseason focused on fundamentals. Footwork in the pocket. Keeping his eyes on the field. Scenarios where he might need to break a tackle or escape pressure.

Washington’s offense soared last season with tone-setters Daniels and Terry McLaurin. The second-team All-Pro receiver — who can become a free agent after this season — skipped a chunk of the offseason program because of a contract dispute and remained away from the team as camp opened.

Washington placed McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list Tuesday.

Daniels supports his teammate — “We know he’s working; he’s still our brother,” the QB said — while downplaying any notion of a chemistry calamity from McLaurin’s absence.

“I think it’s an overstated thing,” Daniels said. “Obviously, me and Terry have a very good relationship. That’s just the business of the NFL. Whenever that time comes, and he’s back out on the field, I don’t think we’ll miss a beat.”

As the pass to Samuel showed, Daniels certainly hasn’t.

NOTES: The Commanders placed right guard Sam Cosmi on the physically unable to perform list. Cosmi had ACL surgery after getting injured during Washington’s divisional round playoff victory against the Lions. The standard recovery time suggests an October return, but Quinn spoke optimistically about possibly having the starter back earlier.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl