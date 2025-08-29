Jets enter new era under Aaron Glenn with an eye on ending 14-year playoff skid, building for future

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets HT Image

Former Pro Bowl cornerback and long-time assistant coach Aaron Glenn was hired as New York's head coach in January and has repeatedly mentioned changing the culture, stressing accountability and getting back to winning. For a franchise that has the NFL's longest active postseason drought at 14 years, Glenn has been a breath of fresh air. It doesn't hurt that he played eight of his 15 seasons with New York — something the players have said adds credibility because he knows what it's like playing in the Big Apple spotlight. Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey have rebuilt the roster by infusing youth at key positions. It might be tough to snap the playoff skid in Year 1, but the framework for the future is set. The defense should be solid under Glenn and coordinator Steve Wilks. If new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand can help Fields fully tap the potential of his dual-threat ability, the Jets should be in plenty of games late and could pull off a few surprises.

Mougey, Glenn, Engstrand, Wilks, special teams coordinator Chris Banjo, Fields, FB Andrew Beck, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Tyler Johnson, rookie WR Arian Smith, TE Mason Taylor, rookie RT Armand Membou, NT Harrison Phillips, DT Jowon Briggs, DT Jay Tufele, rookie DL Tyler Baron, rookie LB Kiko Mauigoa, CB Brandon Stephens, rookie CB Azareye'h Thomas, S Andre Cisco, rookie S Malachi Moore, K Nick Folk, P Austin McNamara.

QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, TE Tyler Conklin, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, OL Wes Schweitzer, DL Solomon Thomas, DL Javon Kinlaw, DT Leki Fotu, Edge Haason Reddick, CB D.J. Reed, CB Brandin Echols, S Chuck Clark, S Ashtyn Davis, K Greg Zuerlein, P Thomas Morstead.

Breece Hall leads a trio of running backs that makes the Jets' backfield one of the deepest in the league. Braelon Allen is coming off a promising rookie season and will serve as the physical force in a 1-2 punch with Hall. Fellow second-year back Isaiah Davis has terrific speed and can catch the ball out of the backfield. The offensive line should be much improved and the Jets envision right tackle Membou, the seventh overall pick, and second-year left tackle Olu Fashanu as their long-term tackles. Free-agent signings Stephens and Cisco should solidify the back end of the defense along with cornerback Sauce Gardner. Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams are playmakers at linebacker. The return of Jermaine Johnson from a torn Achilles tendon should help with the pass rush, along with emerging Will McDonald.

Garrett Wilson is a star at wide receiver, but there are questions after him. The Jets still have Allen Lazard and brought in veterans Reynolds and Johnson, but they all feel more like No. 3 receivers. Arian Smith, a fourth-rounder out of Georgia, could help ease some of those concerns with his blazing speed as long as he improves on the drops he had in college. Fields remains a big question mark at quarterback. He didn't light things up during the summer, but Glenn has regularly praised Fields' ability to block out criticism and do what they're asking of him. Quinnen Williams has turned into a perennial Pro Bowl pick at defensive tackle and the recent acquisition of Phillips from Minnesota will help with the interior D-line, along with Tufele, but New York needs others to step up.

It became clear early in camp that the Jets' approach on offense will be on running the football and being physical, while Fields takes what the defense gives him. They don't want to force Fields into becoming a gunslinger, but rather take advantage of his legs and their deep backfield to wear down defenses with long, efficient drives.

Hall. He'll still be the No. 1 running back after somewhat of a disappointing season, but he could also emerge as one of Fields' favorite options out of the backfield. He had 73 receptions in 2023 and could very well get close to or even surpass that. That makes him a huge asset in PPR leagues.

Win Super Bowl: 80-1.

