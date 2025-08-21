Johan Oviedo, Tommy Pham propel Pirates past Jays

Johan Oviedo struck out six batters over five innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, leading the host Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Oviedo (1-0) picked up his first win since Sept. 21, 2023 while making his second start of this season after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Oviedo lasted only one inning and allowed two runs on two hits in his first outing on Aug. 4 before being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He fared much better on Wednesday, yielding one run on two hits and one walk before exiting after 75 pitches.

Kyle Nicolas, Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana combined to allow only one hit over four scoreless innings. Santana retired the side in the ninth inning to record his ninth save.

Oviedo's only costly mistake came against the first batter he faced: George Springer.

Springer capped a 10-pitch at-bat by belting his 21st homer of the season to give Toronto the early advantage.

Oviedo recovered and finished off the first inning on 22 pitches after retiring the next three batters in order, including strikeouts of Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk.

Pittsburgh answered immediately with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first, ignited by Bryan Reynolds' double off Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt (11-7). Spencer Horwitz walked and Tommy Pham doubled down the left-field line to drive in both runners and give the Pirates the cushion they needed to win for the third time in four games and take two of three from the American League East division leaders.

The loss was the Blue Jays' third in their past four games and squandered a quality start from Bassitt, who struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings. He also allowed six hits and walked two batters.

Bichette had the other two hits in the game for Toronto.

In order to make room for Oviedo on the roster, the Pirates optioned left- hander Evan Sisk to Triple-A Indianapolis.

--Field Level Media