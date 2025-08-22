Josh Allen to sit out 3rd preseason game, as Bills focus on position competition at safety, receiver

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are saving quarterback Josh Allen for the regular season in having the NFL's reigning MVP sit out a third consecutive preseason outing. HT Image

A number of other Bills starters and key backups won't be as fortunate with coach Sean McDermott still finalizing his depth chart entering their preseason finale at Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

“No,” was McDermott’s response on Thursday on whether Allen will play against the Buccaneers.

“I have a responsibility to protect him and in doing so protect our team,” he added. “I think he’s on schedule and he’s looked good. ... And I feel good about where he’s at right now.”

Aside from 2020, when COVID-19 wiped out the NFL's exhibition schedule, this will mark the first time in Allen’s eight years he’s not played a competitive preseason snap.

What helps is Allen getting extensive time with the starters in Buffalo’s joint practice with the Bears in Chicago last week. Another bonus is Allen getting plenty of time working with the starters during lengthy situational periods at training camp.

Question marks, however, remain, with McDermott specifically mentioning the starting safety spot opposite Taylor Rapp and the backup receiver hierarchy as not yet being determined.

That means more work for second-year safety Cole Bishop in his bid to win the starter’s job ahead of Damar Hamlin.

A second-round pick, Bishop was supposed to compete for the job last year before missing much of training camp with a shoulder injury. This summer, Bishop's development was slowed by a quadriceps injury, and he struggled in his preseason debut in a 38-0 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

“Fully confident in Cole. It’s the reps that he needs to create these calluses that you get when you’re young and trying to grow into a position,” McDermott said. “But being out there is how you get that experience.”

As for his overall assessment of the safety position, McDermott said: “We know who T-Rapp is. We know what he brings to the table. It’s the other piece to go along with T-Rapp.”

Injuries have muddled the competition at receiver.

The top three spots are considered secure with returning starters Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman plus offseason free-agent addition Joshua Palmer. That leaves Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Laviska Shenault and several others competing for the remaining two or three spots entering the NFL's cutdown day on Tuesday.

Samuel’s job security is in question. The ninth-year player, entering the second season of a three-year contract, missed a majority of camp with an assortment of injuries, and only resumed practicing this week.

When healthy, Samuel provides a dynamic presence to the Bills offense as he did last postseason, when he had six catches for 81 yards and two TDs. Trouble is, injuries limited him to 31 catches for 253 yards and a TD in the regular season.

“He’s looked good. And now it’s how does he look through the weekend here?” McDermott said of Samuel.

Shakir, meantime, is on track to resume practicing by next week after sustaining a high ankle sprain on Aug. 1.

Allen expressed confidence he won’t have any issues rebuilding chemistry with Shakir, who emerged as his primary option in leading the Bills with 76 catches and 821 yards last season.

“I’m as confident in him as I am anybody,” Allen said. “I’ve got no doubt when he gets back, it’ll be smooth.”

Without mentioning who, McDermott said some but not all starters will play Saturday. ... Former Bills receiver Gabe Davis visited Buffalo on Wednesday in his bid to find a new team after being released by Jacksonville in May. Davis’ health is in question as he recovers from a torn meniscus in his left knee. He spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before signing with the Jaguars last year. ... The Bills had no update on the status of starting CB Tre’Davious White, who was carted off with an apparent leg injury during practice Thursday.

